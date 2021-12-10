Over $14.7 Million in U.S. Coins, Currency Sold in Stack’s Bowers November Showcase Auction

Over $14.7 million in U.S. coins, currency, and Americana was sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in their official auction for the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Winter Expo. This was the first such event held since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with lot viewing offered in-person at the Baltimore Convention Center and the auction itself hosted remotely from Griffin Studios in the firm’s Costa Mesa, California headquarters. With strong bidding activity and dozens of record prices realized across all categories, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to celebrate this successful final Showcase Auction of their 2021 season.

U.S. Coins

United States coins in the sale were marked by several significant collections, notably the Aberg, Birdwatcher, and Fricke cabinets, which spanned a variety of categories with fresh, high-quality selections.

The greatest treasures among U.S. Federal coinage were presented in the Rarities Night session, commencing with impressive Proof half cents, as well as magnificent fresh-to-market large cents from the Collection of Dr. Frances W. Constable. From this collection, a phenomenal AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1793 Wreath cent sold for $39,600 (lot 4008).

A world-class selection of silver dollars began with a number of magnificent Draped Bust dollars, including an AU-58+ (PCGS) CAC 1796 BB-66, that realized $81,000 and is now the most valuable circulated example ever sold (lot 4046).

Gold coins were highlighted by an outstanding selection of early Capped Bust half eagles, including the sole finest certified Rarity-7 1797 BD-2 at MS-60 (NGC) that sold for $168,000 (lot 4104).

The Aberg Collection offered a wide variety of rarities across all denominations, including a legendary MS-61 BN (PCGS) CAC 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent that brought $21,600 (lot 4017), a MS-63 (PCGS) 1870-CC dollar that sold for $36,000 (lot 4052), and a Proof-66 Ultra Cameo 1870 quarter eagle that earned $38,400 (lot 4097).

Stack’s Bowers Galleries was also thrilled to present a SP-70 (PCGS) silver Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) in lot 4151, representing the very first piece of physical cryptocurrency to be offered at a live public auction. With a price realized of $33,600, it sold for a nearly 500% premium above the intrinsic Bitcoin face value at the time of the sale.

Additional significant rarities in this session included a MS-62 (NGC) 1870-CC half dollar at $102,000 (lot 4037), a Proof-68 Cameo (NGC) 1897 dollar that set a new category record at $45,600 (lot 4055), a Proof-66 Ultra Cameo (NGC) original 1873 three-dollar gold piece that set an NGC-graded record at $144,000 (lot 4098), an iconic Proof-62 (PCGS) 1879 Flowing Hair Stella that brought $120,000 (lot 4101), a sandblast Proof-65 (NGC) 1912 Saint-Gaudens $20 that earned $108,000 (lot 4140), and a magnificent AU-53 (PCGS) 1849 Mormon $20 that sold for $300,000 (lot 4149).

Colonials

The November sale also featured the Stack’s Bowers Galleries official auction for the Colonial Coin Collectors Club, best known as C4, which encompassed all manner of Colonial and related coinage from Massachusetts silver to desirable State coppers and early Washington pieces. Included were several historic cabinets including Fugio coppers from the Pierre Fricke Collection and New Jersey and Connecticut coppers from the Norman G. Peters Collection.

Notable results include $26,400 for a 1787 Fugio Newman 10-T (lot 2148) and $24,000 for a Newman 11-A (lot 2149), as well as $57,600 for an exception 1787 New Jersey Maris 37-f (lot 2089). Also offered was a remarkable selection of pieces from the collection of respected dealer Richard Rossa, formerly of Rossa and Tanenbaum, as well as a newly discovered 1658 Lord Baltimore shilling that brought $13,200 (lot 2010) and a rare 1790 Standish Barry threepence that sold for $18,000 (lot 2123).

California Fractional Gold

An expansive selection of California Fractional Gold coins featured from the Oregon Collection, Part II, including such world-class rarities as a Rarity-8 EF-45 (PCGS) BG-209B 1853 Round 25 cents that sold for $31,200 (lot 3496).

Americana

Specialists in Numismatic Americana delighted in a magnificent selection of Presidential Inaugural medals, including a Gem bronze 1905 Roosevelt that sold for $57,600 (lot 1047) and the exceedingly rare bronze 1921 Harding medal that brought $38,400 (lot 1048), each of which set records for the issue.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries was also proud to present Part 3 of the E Pluribus Unum Collection, marked by an incredible array of Indian Peace Medals, Bolen tokens, and significant struck copies, all of which exhibited exceptional quality, desirable provenance, and utmost rarity.

U.S. Currency

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Currency Auction presented many impressive offerings, highlighted by the “Gnat” Laguna Coast Registry & Rarity Collection, one of the finest collections of San Francisco district small size notes ever formed. Exceptional results include $9,000 for lot 20111, a Fr. 1954-F 1928D $5 Atlanta Federal Reserve Note and $8,100 for lot 20119, a unique Fr. 1957Lm* 1934A $5 Federal Reserve Mule. Other highlights include a Fr. 96 1869 $10 Legal Tender (lot 20029) that sold for $66,000, and a newly discovered Fr. 1132-I 1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note (lot 20067) that brought $50,400.

* * *

