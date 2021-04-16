1792 Judd-13 White Metal Quarter offered for first time in history

More than 2,500 lots from 14 single-owner collections and from clients around the world highlight Heritage Auctions’ U.S. Coins Signature Auction, April 22-25 on HA.com.

The event represents the official auctions scheduled during the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) annual convention, which was canceled. Public lot viewing will be available by appointment only and the firm is also offering its virtual lot consultation to bidders, following its popularity among clients.

A trio of high-value Platinum Night auctions headlines the event.

Early Mint Pattern Trophy

The auctions present an important selection of early American coins, one of which has never before offered at auction: one of the four existing 1792 Judd-13 Eagle-on-Globe quarter dollar patterns, in white metal, Pollock-15, High R.7, AU58 NGC, from the New York Historical Society Museum & Library.

The Donald G. Partrick Collection

In terms of great Colonial collections, the Donald G. Partrick Collection deserves a preeminent place alongside the legendary collections of Roper, Garrett, Norweb, Boyd, and Newman.

From the Partrick Collection comes the 1796 With Pole half cent, C-2, B-2a, High R.4, MS65 Red and Brown NGC CAC – a coin tied for the finest ever graded – and a 1796 No Pole half cent, the third-finest known, graded C-1, B-1, MS63+ Brown NGC CAC.

Also from Partrick, a 1776 Continental dollar, CURENCY, Silver, Newman 1-C, Breen-1091, Hodder 1-A.3, W-8450, R.8, VF35 NGC CAC, one of only two examples known.

More than 200 pieces comprise the Partrick collection of U.S. half cents, including many Condition Census coins and rare varieties. All told, the half cent lots represent more than half of this Partrick Platinum auction. This superb collection-within-a-collection was assembled by Partrick with the expert assistance of advisor and friend Jon Hanson. Spoons and other silver pieces crafted by early colonial silversmiths such as Ephraim Brasher and Joseph Richardson, Jr. are also featured.

Highlights include, but are not limited to:

Rare medals from the Partrick Collection include a 1793 George Washington President Oval Engraved Indian Peace Medal, silver, by Joseph Richardson, Genuine NGC, and a circa 1817, Beaver Club of Montreal gold medal named to David David, an iconic fur trade relic, Genuine NGC.

The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part V

The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part V includes more than 100 selections from the regular U.S. series and 130 outstanding patterns. The part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team and a lifelong Texas energy executive curated a collection that continues to make numismatic history. Total prices realized from Simpson’s remarkable collection already exceed $50 million and the coins available in Part V are nothing short of exceptional.

Advanced collectors are likely to focus on patterns, particularly what is considered the “first dollar struck at the Mint”: a 1794 No Stars Flowing Hair dollar in copper – Judd-18, VF25 PCGS, Unique.

Selections from The Bob R. Simpson patterns include:

Outstanding Coins from the Bob R. Simpson regular U.S. series include:

Additional Rarities

Coins from several private collections and single-owner consignments feature exceptional coins as well, including:

Heritage Auctions’ U.S. Coins Signature Auction runs April 22-25 with live bidding available either online or by phone. Bidders may browse all private collections via the auction’s Featured Collections portal.

For more information on how to place a bid or view catalogs assembled for the event, visit Coins.HA.com.

