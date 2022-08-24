Rare Cuban Currency in Stack's Bowers Fall Maastricht Auction

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The upcoming Fall Maastricht auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries promises to be an impressive sale. You can preview highlights from the sale at StacksBowers.com. The Cuban section contains three important notes: P-10 1000 Pesos, P-15 100 Pesos, and P-60 1000 Pesos.

CUBA. El Banco Espanol de la Habana. 1000 Pesos, 1867-68. P-10. PMG Choice Fine 15 Net. Canceled, Ink Burn, Stains.

Dated April 11, 1868. Habana. No. 01615. This is the highest denomination for the 1867-68 issue and the first example we can recall handling publicly. Depicted at center is an allegorical woman and an Indian, with representations of commerce surrounding the pair. Counters are at left and right of the central vignette, with dual underprinted “1000”s in green below. Early issues of Spanish Cuba are quite hard to locate, especially in higher denominations, as evidenced by the PMG population report that lists just two examples graded by their service for this catalog number. Surely missing from even the most advanced collections of Spanish or Cuban paper. PMG comments “Cancelled, Ink Burn, Stains.”

CUBA. El Banco Espanol de la Habana. 100 Pesos, 1869-79. P-15. PMG Very Fine 20 Net. Canceled, Toned, Repaired, Ink Burn.

Printed by CNBB. Spanish administration. Allegorical woman at top center with lighthouse/shoreline at left and a farm/industry at right (representing commerce). Dual “100” die counters at left and right of the central vignette. Penned signatures and date of 1869. This is the only example listed on PMG’s population report, and it is sure to cause a stir among collectors of Spanish and Cuban paper as this type is surely missing from even the most advanced collections. PMG comments “Cancelled, Toned, Repaired, Ink Burn.” PMG Pop 1/No Others Graded.

CUBA. La Republica de Cuba. 1000 Pesos, 1869. P-60. PCGS Banknote Choice Uncirculated 64 PPQ.

Series A. No. 557. The highest denomination for the 1869 series, offered here in a near-Gem grade. At left is an angel, with arms at top center, eagle at lower center, and allegorical women at right. This appears to be the first time we have offered this example publicly and it is sure to be well received by collectors.

