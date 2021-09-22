By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Austin, Republic of Texas $500

The September CCO Auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries will feature the Republic of Texas Collection, consisting of 55 obsolete notes from the Lone Star State.

This is one of the most extensive collections we have had the pleasure of presenting, offering obsolete collectors a fantastic opportunity to acquire these elusive treasures. One such note we are offering from the collection is lot 90015, an Austin, Republic of Texas 1839-41 $500 in PMG Very Fine 30.

The note is dated 1839 and has a Rarity 8 rating. It displays the imprint of Rawdon, Wright, Hatch & Edson New Orleans – Rawdon, Wright & Hatch New York. Commerce and Plenty are seated at center with various trade goods, with a ship in the background. At right is allegorical Liberty holding a pole, a cap, and a shield. The reverse displays a red-orange color design with large star at center. High denomination notes from this series are always in demand by collectors. PMG comments “Cut Cancelled.”

Houston, Government of Texas 1838-39 $1

Another Texas banknote we are offering from the collection is a Houston, Texas, Government of Texas 1938-39 $1 in PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45. (TXCRH14A). No. 50, Plate A (Lot 90022). This is the rarer $1 variety that features small stars surrounding the Lone Star in Liberty’s shield. A maiden is at the top holding a key next to a seated lion. Ornate “1” counter at top right. Dated March 1838.

At the time of cataloging, PMG has graded just six notes for the variety, with this note proudly sitting atop the pop report. The next highest example is in a Choice Fine grade. Any Texas collector should jump at the chance to upgrade to this attractive mid-grade offering. PMG comments “Cut Cancelled, Pinholes.”

1830s Republic of Texas $2

A third Texas banknote highlight from the collection is lot 90035, a Houston, Republic of Texas 1830s $2 in PMG Choice Fine 15. (TXCRH25). No. 887, Plate A. Rarity 9. Imprint of Childs, Clark & Co. N. Orleans.

This is an elusive Republic of Texas Deuce, offered here in Choice Fine grade. A cotton ball is found at right with a steamship at left. Allegorical scene at top center with eagle at bottom center. PMG comments “Cut Cancelled, Small Holes.”

* * *

