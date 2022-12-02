By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……

One paper money highlight from our 2023 January New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) auction is a Curaçao P-55 1960 100 Gulden graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS Banknote.

This sensational rarity from 1960 is the highest denomination of the series for that year and is a key item for any serious collector of Curaçao paper money. This series was only in circulation for two years, from 1960 to 1962, and was pulled before the Netherlands Antilles currency was released. PCGS Banknote Pop 1/No Others Graded.

