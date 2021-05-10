May 15 Classic Commemoratives Auction Open for Bidding

Among the current auction offerings from Heritage Auctions is a special month-long auction dedicated to classic US commemorative coinage minted during the period 1892-1954. This auction, with material intended for collectors of all budgets, is available exclusively through Coins.HA.com. Bidding is open now, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT (7 PM ET) on Saturday, May 15.

This auction features over 200 coins, including 11 gold issues.

Perhaps the highlight of this auction is the 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar graded MS66 by PCGS, among the most challenging classic commemorative halves to acquire in high grade. This Premium Gem example is decidedly rare, and it is among the finest pieces certified at PCGS. Luster is incredibly vibrant, yielding radiant cartwheel bands that wrap each side in luminance, with a hint of reflectivity in the reverse field around the Liberty Bell. Elements of sun-gold, lilac, and powder-blue toning adorn each side, complementing the nearly perfect preservation of the surfaces. Eye appeal is stunning.

Other noteworthy coins in this auction include:

A Special Offering of Ancient Coins, Part II

Another Month-Long auction, this one closing May 16, features Part II of A Special Collection of Ancient Coins. Once again, this offering concentrates on Roman Imperial coinage, with 228 such pieces out of 252 total coins in the auction. Bidding is open now and continues through the Live Session, scheduled to begin at 8 PM CT (9 PM ET) on Sunday, May 16.

One interesting coin in this auction is an AE sestertius of Agrippina Senior (died AD 33), minted in Rome AD 37-41, and graded Choice XF by NGC. Agrippina was married to Germanicus, the charismatic nephew of Tiberius and her own second maternal cousin. The union was also very happy and the couple eventually had nine children, including the future emperor Gaius ‘Caligula’ and the future empress Agrippina the Younger.

The Roman people admired her courage; however, she also had an imperious nature and longed for the day when her husband would inherit supreme power. The mysterious death of Germanicus while on a diplomatic mission in the East in AD 19 dashed these hopes. Agrippina believed Tiberius and/or Livia had a hand in his demise and made no secret of her suspicions. In AD 29, she was charged with treason and banished to a remote island; repeatedly abused and starved, she died four years later. Upon the death of Tiberius, her son Gaius ‘Caligula’ became emperor and rehabilitated his mother’s reputation, striking this handsome sestertius to mark the occasion when her ashes were formally returned to Rome and interred in the mausoleum of Augustus.

Some of the other fascinating Roman pieces in this auction include:

Bid on these coins through May 16 at Coins.HA.com.

