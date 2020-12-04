Stack’s Bowers Galleries Opens New Company Headquarters in Southern California

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is happy to announce the opening of their new headquarters in beautiful Orange County, California. Located at 1550 Scenic Avenue, Suite 150 in the city of Costa Mesa, the new Stack’s Bowers Galleries facility will serve as the production hub for their global numismatic operations, coordinating their network of offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

This new headquarters features several important innovations, including an onsite auction gallery and dedicated lot viewing facilities within a state-of-the-art 5,000 square foot event space. Collectors will also be able to consult with experts across all numismatic categories by appointment, providing a valuable resource for appraisals, purchases, sales, and auction consignments.

With about 25% more space than their previous location, this new Orange County facility is designed to support the firm’s growing business and the expanded range of services that continue to make Stack’s Bowers Galleries a global leader in all areas of numismatics.

This modern, spacious, and secure facility is located just off the 405 Freeway, granting convenient access to the area’s spectacular beaches along with world-class shopping and dining at South Coast Plaza. Visitors from outside the region will appreciate the availability of exceptional hotels and other amenities nearby, as well as convenient access to the international travel hubs of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA).

The debut of this Southern California facility is the latest in a series of recent expansions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries aimed at delivering superior value and service to their clients. The firm opened a new flagship gallery at 470 Park Avenue in New York City in the summer of 2020, which offers an extensive range of services including appraisals, bullion, and numismatic retail sales, and auction expertise. In addition, their recent acquisitions of Carter Numismatics in Oklahoma and the Coins in Motion imaging technology enhance the firm’s portfolio of world-renowned expertise and innovative technology, confirming Stack’s Bowers Galleries as an unrivaled resource for collectors.

For more information about the firm’s new headquarters or to make an appointment with one of their numismatic experts, call 800-458-4646 or e-mail Info@StacksBowers.com.