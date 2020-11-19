Stack’s Bowers Galleries (SBG) is proud to announce the acquisition of Coins In Motion LLC.

The patent-pending Coins In Motion technology creates high-resolution animations that accurately capture the in-hand visual appeal of coins and banknotes in a manner unlike any still or video photography available today. Coins In Motion animations will be first available for select highlights of the firm’s December 2020 Showcase Auctions.

“Over the past several years we have seen technology’s increasing and dramatic impact on the numismatic hobby,” Stack’s Bowers Galleries president Brian Kendrella remarked. “With the vast majority of sales now taking place strictly online from the comfort of our clients’ homes or offices, we have worked hard to provide our customers with the information and tools that allow them to conveniently and confidently participate in our auctions. The inclusion of Coins In Motion ultra-high-resolution animations supports this goal and enhances our award-winning static images by providing additional detail and replicating the experience of having the coin in hand.”

The novel Coins in Motion technology will complement Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ extensive online tool kit that includes still photography, PCGS TrueView and NGC Photo Vision images, industry-leading descriptions, and past auction prices realized, as well as leading third-party price guide information and PCGS, NGC, and CAC population guides.

Coins In Motion was created by Larry Stendebach who will be joining Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ unparalleled team.

Mr. Stendebach is a numismatist and technologist with an extensive background in computer technology. He has collected for over 25 years, specializing in U.S. type and Spanish Colonial 8 Reales from Mexico.

