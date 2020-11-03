Stack's Bowers Offers Bill Fivaz’s World’s Worst Type Coin Set

In an endeavor that spanned more than 25 years, noted numismatist and researcher Bill Fivaz put considerable efforts into obtaining and downgrading coins for his self-named “World’s Worst Type Set”. As those who know Bill fondly recall, he would show off these heavily worn and sometimes nearly unidentifiable coins at his local coin club and various shows.

In recent years, PCGS has recognized this special area of collecting and has created “Low-Ball” Registry Sets, where the lowest grade (Poor-1) is the “best” obtainable specimen. The true rarity of these exceedingly low-grade yet problem-free coins is not yet fully recognized by today’s collectors.

However, recent landmark sales such as The D. Brent Pogue Collection Part VII, which saw prices realized into the thousands of dollars for Poor-1 certified “common” coins, have brought considerable attention to this fascinating and under-appreciated area of collecting. Bill’s set comprises 99 pieces across a wide range of types and time periods, almost exclusively certified as Poor-1 or Fair-2.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to present this collection to lead their November Collectors Choice Online auction on November 4, 2020.

Featured Highlights

Lot 92001

New York-New York.

1837 Feuchtwanger Cent.

German Silver. Reeded Edge.

Poor-1 (PCGS).

Lot 92005

1795 Liberty Cap Cent.

Lettered Edge.

Poor-1 (PCGS).

Lot 92044

1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar.

Two Leaves.

Fair-2 (PCGS).

Lot 92061

1799 Draped Bust Silver Dollar.

Poor-1 (PCGS).

Lot 92062

1860-O Liberty Seated

Silver Dollar. Fair-2 (PCGS).

Lot 92076

1921 Peace Silver Dollar.

High Relief. Poor-1 (PCGS).

Lot 92083

1915 Indian Quarter Eagle.

Poor-1 (PCGS).

Lot 92084

1836 Classic Head

Half Eagle. Fair-2 (PCGS).

Lot 92086

1855 Liberty Head Eagle.

Fair-2 (PCGS).

Lot 92087

1900 Lafayette Silver Dollar.

Fair-2 (PCGS).

Lot 92093

1923-S Monroe

Doctrine Centennial.

Poor-1 (PCGS).

U.S. Currency

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 • 9:00 AM PT

Bullion & Semi-Numismatic Coins

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 • 10:30 AM PT

U.S. Coins Featuring Bill Fivaz’s Worlds Worst Type Set

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 • 11:00 AM PT

* * *

