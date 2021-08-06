By Ben Mahaffey – Web Content Manager, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



This stunning 1822 Capped Bust Silver half dollar, Overton-105, is among my favorite coins in the August sale for a few reasons.

The provenance of the coin dates back to 1911 and includes the D. Brent Pogue Collection, a Wayte Raymond sale, and the Iron Eagle Collection. Such names and collections affirm that this coin is of the highest quality and belongs in an impressive collection.

Another reason that this coin would rank among my favorite is the combination of the grade and the color. To find a Capped Bust half dollar graded MS-66, combined with such beautiful and even toning, is rare.

Finally, the quality and depth of the strike is superb, creating a fine distinction between the fields and the bust. Every part of this coin stands out. To view more images of this coin, or to read more about it, find it as Lot 4089 on our website, stacksbowers.com.

Coins in Motion seeks to enable collectors, bidders, and consignors to accurately appreciate how Stack’s Bowers Galleries coins look in hand. Ultra-high resolution animations depict how luster moves over the coin’s surfaces, while the rotating motion allows for any possible imperfections to be revealed. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to have acquired Coins in Motion. Check out our YouTube Playlist dedicated to Coins in Motion for more. Videos are added weekly.

This Overton-105 1822 Capped Bust half dollar will be offered in our Official Auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money. It will accompany a vast selection of world-class rarities including the finest known 1804 dollar, an original 1827/3 quarter, a Mint State 1796 Stars quarter eagle, and many other treasures. For more information on our August auction, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone at 800-566-2580 or by email at Info@StacksBowers.com.

