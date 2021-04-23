Stack’s Bowers to Present Pogue 1804 Dollar in Auction at ANA World’s Fair of Money

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has announced that they will offer the finest known 1804 silver dollar on August 12, 2021, in the Rarities Night Session at their official auction at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Sultan of Muscat-Childs-Pogue 1804 Class I silver dollar has been graded Proof-68 by PCGS, and is the single finest example of the “King of American Coins”. Its provenance began when it was delivered in 1835 as a diplomatic gift from the United States of America to Said bin Sultan Al-Said, the Sultan of Muscat and Oman. In its history, this 1804 dollar has resided in only four private numismatic collections: those of Charles A. Watters, Virgil M. Brand, the Childs family, and the Pogue family. Since its mysterious appearance in a London auction in 1917, this specimen has sold at auction only once, in 1999, when the Pogue family acquired it for the then-world-record price of $4.14 million USD.

No other coin so singularly symbolizes rarity and desirability in American numismatics as does an 1804 silver dollar. Legendary even beyond the world of numismatics, it has inspired several full-length books and countless articles and commentaries. It owes its existence to a single historic instance of the United States government’s desire to make a good first impression. The coin was minted to transcend its basic purpose as an article of money, serving instead as a tool to communicate sophistication and power, peace and strength. The 1804 dollar was produced to be not only an object invested with the hopes of American diplomacy but also a gift fit for a king.

When it came time to acquire this historic issue, it would have been out of character for the Pogue family to settle for just any example of the 1804 dollar. As with so many of the coins in their collection, they sought out the most beautiful and best-preserved example, the first specimen presented, and the one whose provenance is filled with history and mystery.

This most exceptional 1804 silver dollar is now poised to be the centerpiece in another world-class numismatic cabinet.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official ANA auction will be held August 10-13, 2021, in Rosemont, Illinois. The firm is accepting consignments of Ancient coins and World coins and paper money and United States coins and paper money to be showcased alongside the finest 1804 silver dollar and the many other important properties already consigned. For more information about including your numismatic items in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August auction call 800-458-4646, email Consign@StacksBowers.com, or visit StacksBowers.com.

