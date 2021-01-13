By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……

The 1905 Liberty Head half eagle is an underrated 20th-century issue that is desirable at all levels of preservation. A mintage of only 302,200 makes it scarcer than many late-date issues, representing a steep drop from the 392,000 Philadelphia strikes of 1904. While readily available in lower Mint State grades, the 1905 is seldom encountered finer than MS-65 and PCGS estimates just 55 distinct specimens survive in Gem and above.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to offer an incredible MS-68 (PCGS) example in our March 2021 Showcase Auction that is the sole finest graded by that service. In addition, it ranks among the finest known Liberty Head half eagles, as it is one of only 10 graded MS-68 by PCGS with none finer for any Philadelphia Mint issue. Only three San Francisco Mint coins have been graded finer at MS-69.

Both sides of this Ultra Gem are virtually flawless, showcasing rich golden patina and subtle honey accents. The superior strike enhances the incredible eye appeal. This Top-Pop offering will be a treasure for advanced PCGS Registry Set participants, as no MS-68 (PCGS) has ever been sold at auction.

