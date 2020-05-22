Two Rare U.S. Coins to be Auctioned for Charity by GreatCollections

The silver and gold coins are valued at over $60,000

Two of the most famous U.S. coins ever minted are being auctioned by GreatCollections for the benefit of the Andre’ F. Toce Sr. Family Foundation, a non-profit that has donated to a variety of causes, including supporting orphaned children in Africa and safe houses for abused women.

The two coins–a key date 1895 Morgan Silver Dollar graded PCGS Proof-63, and a rare 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Gold Double Eagle graded PCGS MS-64–are expected to sell for more than $60,000 USD when they are auctioned on Sunday, June 14 at www.greatcollections.com.

In 1895, the United States Mint did not release regular business-strike coins for circulation but 880 proof Morgan Dollars were produced. Many collectors of Morgans acquire the Proof to complete their set, and it is considered the “King of Morgan Dollars”. GreatCollections set the all-time record for the 1895 Proof Morgan Dollar selling at auction when it sold one of the finest in existence for over $200,000 last year.

Augustus Saint-Gaudens created one of the world’s most classic coin designs with the iconic High Relief version of the Double Eagle. Only 11,250 were produced, before they changed to a low-relief design so they could stack more easily. The High Relief version was also painstaking to produce, with each coin requiring five strikes of the minting press, making mass production impossible.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections, said, “We appreciate the opportunity to auction these two famous coins for the benefit of a charity that supports so many great causes.”

The Andre’ F. Toce Sr. Family Foundation redistributes 100% of donations to other charitable entities. One of its primary beneficiaries is The Covenant Community Church in Destin, Florida, which supports orphaned children living in Uganda, as well as assists with the building of a boarding school in Kampala. Over 4,000 children have been rescued, clothed, fed, housed and educated with the help of the foundation.

The Toce Foundation also supports safe houses for abused women and children who must leave their abusers with no place to go as well as halfway houses for homeless people who have drug and alcohol problems. All of the charities supported must agree to use 100% of the Toce foundation’s donations to serve the poor, the starving, the homeless, the sick and the uneducated.

For more information about the 1895 Proof Morgan Dollar and 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief, please visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 1-800-442-6467.

If your foundation or charity has coins to auction, contact Ian Russell at 1-800-442-6467 to discuss the various options that GreatCollections offers.

GreatCollections offers various programs for foundations and registered charities to assist with the sale of rare coins and paper money, including complimentary appraisals and estimates.

