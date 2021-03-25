Unparalleled Solid Serial Numbers 9 to 1 Block Rollover Pack Pair in Stack's Bowers Las Vegas Currency Auction

Las Vegas Auction Paper Money Highlights by Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……

Stack’s Bowers Galleries March United States currency auction will feature an incredible solid serial number 9 to serial number 1 block rollover pack pairing. The two packs of Fr.1908-E Series of 1974 $1 Federal Reserve Notes are the first we have ever encountered to display a block rollover pair.

The first pack of notes ends with a note displaying serial number E99999999A while the first note of the next pack features serial number E00000001B. The solid serial number note has been certified by PCGS Banknote with a grade of Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 PPQ; its serial number 1 counterpart has been graded Choice Uncirculated 63 PPQ also by PCGS Banknote. The remaining notes from the packs are not third-party graded but range from Choice to Gem Uncirculated.

The pack pair was saved by an employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and passed down through the family, which was, until recently, unaware of these packs’ tremendous rarity and desirability. We have never before encountered a rollover pack pair such as this. It is truly a remarkable find and difficult for us to estimate as we can find no price history for an equivalent item. The pair, lot 3394 in the March 2021 auction, carries an estimate of $20,000-$30,000 USD.

Our entire March 2021 Las Vegas auction is available for viewing and presale bidding at StacksBowers.com. The currency sale will take place on Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 PM PT.

