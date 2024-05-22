Banknote Book Editor Owen Linzmayer Joins CDN Publishing

On the 13th anniversary of publishing The Banknote Book (BNB), CDN Publishing is pleased to announce that its editor, Owen W. Linzmayer, has recently been hired as the Product Manager to oversee the most comprehensive catalog of world paper money in existence. Linzmayer has extensive experience writing for national computer magazines, has authored many technology books including the best-selling Apple Confidential, and served as the editor of the International Bank Note Society Journal.

In 2011, Linzmayer began publishing The Banknote Book with an initial release of 10 country-specific chapters. From these humble beginnings, the catalog has swelled to over 320 chapters (and growing), with more than 9,600 pages covering almost 100,000 types and varieties, with a steady stream of new material and revisions released every week. Available in digital form via subscription on greysheet.com, The Banknote Book is now widely regarded as the new standard reference for the hobby, and a must-have for collectors and dealers of paper money.

In 2021, after a decade of self-publishing, The Banknote Book was acquired by CDN Publishing, long-time publisher of the Greysheet and the Greensheet, the definitive pricing newsletters for United States coins and currency, respectively. Linzmayer has remained actively involved as editor of the catalog post-acquisition, and now as a full-time employee, Linzmayer can focus his passion and talents towards the enormous task of cataloging the entire history of international banknotes.

Last November, CDN Publishing acquired the historic Whitman Publishing, combining CDN’s pricing and data strengths of Greysheet, Greensheet, and The Banknote Book with Whitman’s numismatic powerhouse publication lineup of Red Book, Blue Book, Red Book Series, Cherrypicker’s Guide, 100 Greatest, and more, offering a comprehensive and intellectually rich coverage of collectibles, and thus creating significant growth opportunities. The combined companies have been rebranded as Whitman Brands.

“The recent acquisition of Whitman opens up exciting new possibilities for improving The Banknote Book even further,” says Linzmayer. “As an employee, I join a staff that has a proven track record of providing essential tools and reference materials to the broader numismatic community. I look forward to working with the staff and our large network of avid contributors to continue improving the catalog with accurate, detailed information that adds value to all subscribers around the world.”

