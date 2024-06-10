A Victory/Peace Dollar, Part One: Stuck in Committee

Adapted and updated from Renaissance of American Coinage 1916-1921

Canon echoes still rumbled over Europe when the American Numismatic Association’s journal (The Numismatist) of November 1918 presented a short article about differences between souvenir and commemorative coins by Editor Frank G. Duffield. It included a section about an event suitable for nationwide commemoration:

An event of international interest, and one worthy to be commemorated by a United States coin issue, is scheduled to take place in the near future. The date has not yet been determined, but it will be when the twentieth century vandals of Europe have been beaten to their knees and been compelled to accept the peace terms of the Allies…

It should be issued in such quantities that it will never become rare, and it should circulate at face value. The coinage of the usual type might well be suspended for a year to permit of such a quantity being issued.

Let such a Victory coin be issued.

Let the obverse be symbolic of the purpose for which the United States entered the war, and let the reverse be emblematic of the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the enemy. Then, for years to come… we shall have a daily and constant reminder of what Belgium and France and Serbia have suffered, and the price in human blood and treasure the Allies have been compelled to pay to bring to end the wild orgy of [war]…[1]

Mr. Duffield’s idea bounced around among numismatists and might have prompted a more specific dollar-coin suggestion by Michael Sorensen of Cedar Falls, Iowa in May 1919:

We have had our Victory postage stamp, a rather tame affair, which had nothing to say about Victory. In designing the stamp it was probably assumed that everybody knew all about the terrible world struggle just ended, so it was deemed unnecessary to refer to it on the stamp. Be this as it may, it would seem that the victory of Liberty over German frightfulness would be worth commemorating in a more effective and lasting manner than by issuing a postage stamp.

Why don’t [sic] our Government issue a Victory Dollar – a big silver dollar commemorating the downfall of the biggest arch-criminal the world has ever seen? For obverse I would suggest Liberty, Victory, or Justice – either one of the three – with her heel crushing the head of a poisonous viper.[2]

On May 17, the American Federation of Art became the first United States organization to call for Congress to issue a new coin commemorating the war:

A resolution calling upon Congress to commemorate the participation of the United States in the war, and its purposes in entering the struggle, by striking off a new coinage in 1920 was adopted today at the closing session of the annual convention of the American Federation of Art.[3]

Simultaneously, there was lively debate in British newspapers about the refusal of the Master of the Royal Mint, Austen Chamberlain, “to take into consideration any project for commemorating the Peace of 1919 on some one or other denominations of our current money.” This was originally proposed in a joint petition by the Royal Historical and Royal Numismatic Societies but largely rejected.[4] This found its way to American newspapers and by October was appearing in local papers, likely stimulating sentiments for our own national commemorative.

It wasn’t until August 1920, when coin dealer and promoter Farran Zerbe submitted a letter to the ANA Convention, that a more thorough framework was given to the victory coin idea. Titled “Commemorate Peace With a Coin for Circulation”, Zerbe proposed that a special coin of pleasing design be issued to commemorate the broader concept of “peace” and not merely military “victory” following the Great War:

A special coin for all the people at its face value would be a boon for our subject, and particularly so if it commemorated a great event and was a pleasing medallic art product.

The cause for commemoration must be of great national interest to have and to hold serious consideration for the distinction of a special coin memorial… For our special coin we have our part in victory—the great event—to be commemorated; our influence for peace to be depicted.

After popular competition by our sculptor-medallists for the honorarium, the Peace Coin should proudly speak for American medallic art. Numismatists should be represented in the selecting committee. Official barriers against artists having a fair chance for justice to their art on our coins have been burned away. Theodore Roosevelt applied the match; time has completed the burning. For the first time we may now hope for official co-operation for the ideal so far as practical.

Our Peace Coin should be one of good size for best art effects, and if it be one for popular use by all the people, the half dollar is naturally suggested and would probably be a common choice. But, should we resume the coinage of the silver dollar, that coin should be a consideration.[5]

He commented further that:

Official barriers against artists having a fair chance for justice to their art on our coins have been burned away. Theodore Roosevelt applied the match; time has completed the burning. For the first time we may now hope for official co-operation for the ideal so far as practical.[6]

Zerbe opined that an administration led by Warren G. Harding would be more amenable to a peace coin and that an ANA committee would have the qualifications necessary to fulfill the task.[7]

An American silver dollar commemorating peace was a nice idea, but it was also mired in post-war complexity.

1920 ANA Convention members discussed the subject and decided to appoint a committee “…to cooperate with government officials to secure the issue of a Peace-Victory coin, and to aid in the selection of a design and size of the coin.”[8] The “Peace-Victory Commemorative Committee” consisted of Judson Brenner, chairman; J.M. Henderson, MD; Howland Wood (American Numismatic Society curator); Farran Zerbe (coin dealer); and William A. Ashbrook (United States House of Representatives, D-OH17).[9]

Representative Ashbrook was a coin collector, a six-time member of the United States Mint’s Assay Commission, and a former chairman of the House Committee on Coinage, Weights, and Measures. He should have brought considerable clout to the ANA’s efforts. But when the Republican Party gained control of the House in 1918, Representative Albert Henry Vestal[10] (R-IN8) replaced him as committee chairman; Ashbrook was defeated for reelection in November 1920.[11] Nevertheless, Vestal and Ashbrook were friends, and Ashbrook was well-regarded by committee members from both parties. He used his waning influence to persuade Vestal to call an informal committee meeting on December 14, 1920, to hear the ANA’s suggestions for a peace commemorative. Of the ANA members appointed to the committee, only Brenner, Henderson, and Ashbrook attended the House Coinage Committee meeting.

Brenner’s report to the ANA summarized the meeting:

Mr. Ashbrook, in a few well-chosen remarks, stated our mission, presented us to the Hon. Albert H. Vestal, chairman, and the members of the committee present, and yielded the floor to the chairman of your committee.

Immediately, Mr. Vestal asked if any bill had been introduced, and on being informed that there had not, “…thought we had no standing in his court.” We assured him of our appreciation of the pleasure it gave us in having him call a meeting to hear us. We desired an informal meeting with the Coinage Committee to discuss in an informal manner, first, whether the Committee on Coinage, Weights, and Measures would approve of a “peace coin” bill or resolution, and secondly, if favorable, what size or denomination is [sic] should be.

Determining this at such a meeting would undoubtedly save much time not only of Congress, but also of the Coinage Committee, as it would indicate just what kind of bill or resolution should be drafted, so that when introduced and referred to the Coinage Committee it would be reported favorably out of committee without the necessity of hearings, etc. After receiving a “nod of assent” from Chairman Vestal, I proceeded to read to them the paper prepared by Mr. Zerbe of San Francisco, which was read at the Chicago Convention last August (1920).

Then followed a discussion regarding the issuing of a commemorative coin for general circulation at face value and without premium. We “drove it home” in our statements that no commemorative coins (except the Colombian half dollars) ever got into circulation except through accident. …I asked those present if they would like to see the commemorative coins issued. I commenced to call them “souvenir” coins, and noticing an apparent “sure-enough” desire to see them I placed before them, neatly arranged on a large desk blotter, a complete set of all the commemorative (souvenir) coins issued up to and including the Pilgrim Tercentennial and Maine Centennial half dollars issued in 1920.

…What we want now is a commemorative peace coin for general circulation, at face value, and without premium, and in such large numbers as to ensure against any “cornering” of the coins. Then they would really “commemorate” peace, and everyone would not only see them, but they could possess as many as they desired without paying a premium on them. “We gave our silver dollars to help win the war; we restore them in commemoration of peace.” A general expression of approval was made and we next took up the question of the size and denomination of the coin. The Coinage Committee seemed to think the silver half dollar would be the most popular, and your committee agreed with them. However, you will recall in Mr. Zerbe’s paper, “…our peace coin should be one of good size for best art effects, and if it be one for popular use by all people, the half dollar is naturally suggested and would probably be a common choice, but if we can secure popular competition by our sculptor-medallists, and should we resume the coinage of silver dollars as provided under the Pittman Act, that coin should be a consideration.”[12]

At the August 1920 ANA Convention, the Peace-Victory Commemorative Committee and the Committee on Resolutions had digested Zerbe’s letter and concluded that the silver dollar was the preferred medium for the new commemorative.

You will also recall that Mr. Zerbe’s paper was referred to the Committee on Resolutions, which reported: “It is our conviction that when peace is declared between the United States of America and all her enemies, the proper Government officiary should cause to be struck and issued a commemorative peace coin of suitable design, type and size, and legal tender for commercial circulation, and we suggest that the coin be of silver and of dollar size.”[13]

Later, in the July 1921 issue of The Numismatist, Brenner had this to say about the House Coinage Committee meeting:

…It was only after much persuasion that the House committee agreed on the silver dollar for the commemorative coin. Other coins were proposed by them, and they seemed reluctant to accept the dollar. But as our committee was acting on the suggestion made by Mr. Zerbe in his paper before the convention, that the silver dollar afforded greater opportunity for artistic effect, on account of its size, than any other coin, it felt that it would fall short of its duty if it did not insist to the limit on the selection of the dollar as the peace coin.[14]

Now he reinforced this position in his formal report:

Your committee faithfully carried out these wishes and “converted” the Coinage Committee to the dollar size, and all present expressed themselves in favor of a “Commemorative Peace Dollar.”[15]

Representative Ashbrook had brought the ANA before the House Coinage Committee, and the efforts of Brenner and Henderson convinced Chairman Vestal and the members to support the ANA’s view. Attention now turned from “what” to do, to “how” to accomplish the goal.[16] The ANA’s approach was strictly legislative – they concentrated on getting a bill authorizing the coin passed by Congress.

The Coinage Committee, however, doubted that possibility of being able to secure any favorable legislation until peace was formally declared, and, in fact, not until the Administration changed, on March 4 following.[17]

The House Coinage Committee and Chairman Vestal liked the peace commemorative idea; they had also settled on the silver dollar as the preferred denomination and suggested a bill could be introduced after the Harding Administration took office. Brenner and Henderson returned to Ohio feeling they had accomplished much of their task. Unknown to them, it appears that Charles Moore, Chairman of the Commission of Fine Arts, who kept current on the activities of Congress, learned of the House Coinage Committee’s meeting and decided to investigate. In February 1921, James Earle Fraser, Sculptor Member of the Commission of Fine Arts, met with Raymond T. Baker[18], Director of the Mint, to discuss the peace commemorative.[19] Using notes obtained from the December 14, 1920, committee meeting (probably from Vestal), Fraser outlined the key points of the ANA proposal to Baker.

The following month the Harding administration took office. Vestal met with the new Secretary of the Treasury, Andrew Mellon, and Mint Director Baker. Both supported the concept of a peace commemorative “…providing no expense was attached to it or to the designing of the coin.”[20] Vestal promised Brenner he would not only write a bill authorizing the coin but also would sponsor and introduce it in the special session of Congress scheduled for April.

Brenner’s ANA report continued:

I heard nothing further from Mr. Vestal until the morning of the 11th of April when Congress would convene in special session. I telephoned him at 10:30 o’clock (Congress convened at noon), and was very much disappointed to learn that on account of his absence and illness at his home, he was unable to prepare the bill to be presented to Congress.

He asked me to make a draft of a bill, send it to him, and he would put it into action at once. I immediately drew up the following:

“An Act for the coinage of commemorative silver dollars in commemoration of the declaration of peace between the Imperial German Government and the Government and people of the United States, for general circulation, to be issued and distributed at face value, without premium.

“(2) Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that as soon as practicable, and in commemoration of the declaration of peace between the Imperial German Government and the government and people of the United States of America, there shall be coined at the mints of the United States, commemorative silver dollars for general circulation, issued and distributed at face, without premium.

“(3) That the Secretary of the Treasury is hereby authorized to obtain, by competition, suitable designs of the coins herein authorized, the devices and designs upon which, to be prescribed by a committee composed of the chief coiner of the mint, a representative of the Commission of Fine Arts, The American Numismatic Society of New York, and the American Numismatic Association, incorporated under the laws of the United States May 9, 1912, with approval of the Secretary of the Treasury; and the sum of $10,000.00, or so much thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated out of any money in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, to defray the cost of such design.

“(4) That immediately after the dies for said Commemorative Peace Coins are prepared, the coinage of the regular or standard silver dollar shall be discontinued for the remainder of the calendar year, and the coinage of the Commemorative Peace Coin be substituted in lieu thereof during such remaining part of the calendar year, issued and distributed at face value without premium.”[21]

Brenner sent the draft bill to Representative Vestal and waited for news. He probably didn’t realize that the proposed appropriation of $10,000 in Section 3 was contrary to the desires of the Treasury Secretary and Mint Director.

In early May, Brenner telephoned Vestal again:

I again telephoned Mr. Vestal about May 9th… and was informed that the bill as drafted was submitted to the Secretary of the Treasury and the Director of the Mint, but that they would not approve that part of the measure calling for an appropriation to defray the cost of the design, etc.: that the Government was cutting down expenses everywhere, and, as we had a competent engraver at the mint, under pay (Mr. Morgan), he should do the work. Recognizing the views of these two officials, Mr. Vestal, instead of using the bill as drafted, drew up a resolution which he introduced as House Joint Resolution No. 111… In this he left out the appropriation and simply provided for change in the design of the standard silver dollar. The resolution was introduced on May 9 and referred to the Committee of Coinage, Weights, and Measures, which reported it out of committee on June 29, and recommended that it pass.[22]

In response to the ANA Committee’s suggestions, Representative Vestal, Chairman of the House Committee on Coinage, Weights, and Measures, introduced Joint Resolution 111 (67th Congress, Session 1) on May 9, 1921, calling for the issuance of a new silver dollar marking the postwar peace:

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled: That as soon as practicable after the passage of this resolution, all standard silver dollars coined under the provisions of section 2 of the Act entitled An Act to conserve the gold supply of the United States; to permit the settlement in silver of trade balances adverse to the United States; to provide silver for subsidiary coinage and for commercial use; to assist foreign Governments at war with the enemies of the United States; and for the above purposes to stabilize the price and encourage the production of silver,[23] approved April 23, 1918, shall be of an appropriate design commemorative of the termination of the war between the Imperial German Government and the Government and people of the United States.

Such design shall be selected by the Director of the Mint with the approval of the Secretary of the Treasury. Each standard silver dollar of such design shall be known as the “peace dollar.”[24]

Vestal sent copies of the resolution to Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon and Mint Director Baker. He also asked Baker, “Will you please write me giving me the ‘dope’ we talked of, relative to the number of silver dollars to be coined, etc.”[25] Mellon replied that the treasury would have no objection to the new coin, and Baker wrote back outlining the requirements of the Pittman Act and also stating:

When the silver dollars were sold a charge sufficient to cover the cost of recoinage, together with the cost of copper for the alloy, was collected in addition to the price of $1.00 per ounce for silver. The recoinage of the standard silver dollar now going on is therefore being paid from charge collected to cover the cost of these operations, so that the Government is not put to additional expense to restore the silver dollars. The amount collected in addition to the price of the $1.00 for silver was placed in a trust fund and is available to pay for labor and material in the recoinage of the silver dollars.[26]

On June 29, the House Coinage Committee issued its report without conducting public hearings on the resolution:

The Committee on Coinage, Weights, and Measures, to which was referred the resolution (H.J. Res. 111) to provide for the coinage of peace dollars, having had the same under consideration, reports the resolution without amendment and recommends that it do pass.

Under the Act of April 23, 1918, known as the Pittman Act, 270,232,000 silver dollars were melted and the silver sold with a charge sufficient to cover the cost of recoinage, together with the cost of copper for alloy. We have begun to replace the 270,232,000 dollars under the terms of the above act and have coined to date more than 10,000,000 dollars.

More than 25 years have elapsed since the present design of the silver dollar was effected, and the purpose of this resolution is to change the design of the dollar to an appropriate design commemorative of the termination of the war between the Imperial German Government and the Government and people of the United States; that the remainder of the silver dollars to be recoined under the Pittman Act be of the new design which will be selected by the Director of the Mint with the approval of the Secretary of the Treasury; that the weight, fineness, etc., shall not be changed – the only change shall be in the design, making it a commemorative coin.[27]

Brenner told the ANA Convention that after the House Committee made its report, Vestal was so encouraged by the response from members of Congress that he decided to place the resolution on the “Unanimous Consent Calendar”. This would speed the resolution’s passage since the bill was automatically approved unless a member objected. As often happens when Congress becomes involved, things dragged and they adjourned without taking action on the resolution.

In the next session of Congress, Vestal made a final attempt at passage of the resolution by again requesting unanimous consent on August 1. The motion failed when a lone member, James R. Mann[28] from Illinois (R-IL2), objected.[29] The last meeting between Brenner, Henderson, and Vestal took place in Philadelphia around August 18, 1921, as Brenner and Henderson were heading to Boston for the ANA Convention. The meeting left the ANA committee hanging on promises from Vestal that “…there was no question but that the resolution would pass and we would see peace dollars plenty. On account of the tremendous amount of legislative matters to be disposed of at this special session, the resolution may not be reached until after Congress regularly convenes in December, next.”[30] If Representative Vestal knew about the plans being made by the Mint Director and the Commission of Fine Arts, he did not tell Brenner.[31]

The ANA committee had successfully brought a peace commemorative to the attention of Congress. However, their influence vanished with the rejection of Brenner’s draft bill, and in the face of more fully developed plans of the Commission of Fine Arts and the Director of the Mint.

Politics being what they are, there is the distinct possibility that Vestal, Moore, and Baker had been communicating privately since December. Each man controlled a key part of getting a commemorative Peace Dollar into the hands of the American public. Vestal was chairman of the House Coinage Committee and could easily promote or obstruct legislation by off-the-record comments; Moore and the Commission of Fine Arts routinely handled design and selection for coins and medals, and were well known to Congress and government officials; and Baker managed approval, production and distribution of United States coins. All three were in Washington, D.C. much of the time and better positioned to converse, respond to inquiries, and formulate plans than the Ohio-based ANA committee. Additionally, Baker and Moore headed organizations that were part of the executive department of the government and were expected to be responsive to the administration’s desires. The August 1 rejection of House Joint Resolution 111 was the “official” end of congressional action on a peace commemorative.

* * *

Notes

[1] Duffield, Frank. “Souvenir and Commemorative Coins”, The Numismatist. American Numismatic Association. November 1918. 451. Edited for clarity. This article was intended for delivery at the ANA Convention October 5-9, 1918. However, the Philadelphia Board of Health prohibited all public assemblies as of 2 pm October 3, thus canceling the convention. Duffield’s paper was printed in the next issue of The Numismatist.

[2] Sorensen, Michael. “Numismatic Notes. A Victory Dollar”, The Numismatist, American Numismatic Association. May 1919. 199. Excerpt.

[3] “Victory Coinage Proposed”, Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester, NY), May 18, 1919. 3.

[4] Numismaticus. “Victory Coinage”, The Times (London). May 23, 1919. Excerpt. 8. Similar proposals in France received comparable treatment.

[5] Zerbe, Farran. “Commemorate Peace With a Coin for Circulation”, The Numismatist. American Numismatic Association. October 1920. 442-444. Presented to membership August 25, 1920, by Moritz Wormser.

[6] Ibid.

[7] The 1920 annual convention was held in Chicago, August 23-26, at the Hotel Sherman. Membership was 603, and 78 members and spouses were in attendance. https://www.money.org/125yearsofcollecting/ and “Those Registered with the General Secretary”, The Numismatist. American Numismatic Association. October 1920. 473.

[8] “Peace Dollar Coin Proposed”, The Numismatist. October 1920. 443. As quoted in Bowers, op. cit. 2699–2700.

[9] See Bowers, op. cit. 2697–2708 for comments about the ANA’s role.

[10] Albert H. Vestal, born in New York, 1875, lived in Anderson, Madison County, Indiana. Republican. U.S. Representative from Indiana’s 8th District, 1917–32; became Majority Whip in 1923; died in office, 1932. Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.

[11] A Line A Day for Forty Odd Years; the Diaries of William A. Ashbrook. William Albert Ashbrook was born near Johnstown, Ohio on July 1, 1867. A Democratic representative from Ohio’s 17th District, March 4, 1907 – March 3, 1921, 1935–39. He was defeated for re-election in 1920, 1922; died in office 1939. Congressman Ashbrook spent August 1920 campaigning for reelection and did not attend the 1920 ANA Convention. The death of his wife in January 1919, and the theft of his coin collection on December 16, 1919 (for which he received less than half its value from Fidelity & Casualty Insurance Company), may have dampened Ashbrook’s interest in numismatics except for his serving on the U. S. Mint Assay Commission. After losing the 1920 election, he remained friends with Congressman Vestal, who had taken over Ashbrook’s old House Committee. He was well-liked by other members of Congress and was even appointed to the 1922 Assay Commission by Republican President Harding, although Ashbrook was a “yellow-dog” Democrat. Ashbrook was also responsible for legislation that granted the ANA a federal charter in 1912. He figures prominently in many numismatic events from 1907 to 1921. His diaries, unfortunately, do not mention the Peace Dollar.

[12] “Report of the Committee on the Peace Coin”, The Numismatist. October 1921. 437–438.

[13] Ibid. 438.

[14] “Why the Dollar Was Chosen for the Peace Coin”, The Numismatist. July 1921. 293.

[15] The Numismatist, October 1921. op. cit. 438.

[16] Ibid.

[17] Ibid.

[18] Raymond T. Baker (1877–1935) was born in Reno, Nevada. He was a friend of Utah mining millionaire Sam Newhouse and was a politically well-connected Democrat. He served as Director of the Mint from March 1917 through March 1922. Baker was the first of three Nevadans to hold the post of Director; his successors include Eva Adams and Henrietta Holsman Fore.

[19] Commission of Fine Arts, National Archives and Records Administration (Washington, D.C.); RG 66, Microfilm box 4, roll 2. Letter dated November 17, 1921, to Moore from Baker.

[20] The Numismatist, October 1921, op. cit. 438–439.

[21] Ibid.

[22] The Numismatist, October 1921. 439.

[23] This is the extended title of the Pittman Silver Purchase Act.

[24] NARA-DC, RG66, op. cit. meeting minutes June 9, 1921, item 4.

[25] NARA-CP, RG104 Entry A1 328N, box 4, Peace Dollar case file. Letter dated May 10, 1921, to Baker from Vestal.

[26] NARA-CP, op. cit. Letter dated May 12, 1921, to Vestal from Baker.

[27] The Numismatist, October 1921. 439-440.

[28] James Robert Mann was a Republican member of Congress and had been Minority Leader from 1912 to 1918. He died in office on November 30, 1922. As a former Republican leader, Mann’s objection to the Peace Dollar would have been sufficient to prevent any further consideration of the matter by the House. Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.

[29] Congressional Record, 67th Congress. August 1, 1921 consent calendar.

[30] The Numismatist, October 1921. 440.

[31] Judson Brenner, William Ashbrook, Charles Moore, and Representative Vestal were among those who served on the 1922 Assay Commission that met in Philadelphia February 8–10. One can imagine the pleasure and disappointment Brenner must have felt as he watched the 1921 Peace Dollar samples being melted for assay. Ashbrook, his girlfriend and future wife Marie Swank, and Mr. and Mrs. Brenner spent the evenings in Philadelphia attending movies and plays together.

