Belgian Congo Notes Offered in Stack’s Bowers June CCO Auction

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack's Bowers Galleries

The Stack’s Bowers June World Paper Money Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction will be available on our website shortly. Over 1,500 lots will be included, so be sure to carefully peruse the offering. The section of Belgian Congo notes is among the highlights of the sale, and features the following:

BELGIAN CONGO. Banque du Congo Belge. 5 Francs, 1924. P-4A. PMG Very Fine 30.

Printed by W&S. Dated April 3, 1924. Kinshasa. One of two examples we can recall handling publicly for the type. One of eight examples graded by PMG for the catalog variety. PMG comments “Previously Mounted”. PMG Pop 1/1 Finer.

BELGIAN CONGO. Banque du Congo Belge. 20 Francs, 1925. P-10c. PMG Very Fine 25.

Printed by BNB. Watermark of elephant’s head. Leopoldville. Dated October 3, 1925. A sensational grade for this elusive variety. Out of four notes graded by PMG, this note is Top Pop. Comment-free and a key note for any Belgian Colonial collector. PMG Pop 1/None Finer.

