Canadian Silver Maple Leaf

Silver bullion is no longer just an investment vehicle but also a hobby that countless “Silver Stackers” take part in every day. It might sound strange to think of the shiny metal as a hobby, but “Silver Stacking” has evolved the metal into something more. Let’s see how…

“Silver Stacking” is what collectors and investors call the act of stockpiling silver. This name seems quite appropriate. People all around the United States and other parts of the world buy silver bullion and call themselves “Silver Stackers” as they consistently add more precious metals to their portfolio, participate in online silver communities, and share videos and photos of their progress. There are a couple of ways to become a “Silver Stacker” yourself.

Consistency

The most common type of stacker is one who consistently adds various types of silver bullion to a personal stockpile. The great part about this path is that no budget is too large or too small as one can purchase any quantity they choose whether it be a Monster Box of American Silver Eagles or a single Canadian Silver Maple Leaf. These purchases are often made on a monthly basis, which allows for a steady increase over the course of the year. This stacker simply enjoys watching his or her investment grow in size as time goes on.

Variety

The next type of silver enthusiast is the one who buys various different silver bullion items with unique designs to take silver stacking to a whole new level. This path is a hybrid between precious metals investing and coin collecting. This has been made possible as many special minted items that feature beautiful designs and finishes are available on the market. This type of “silver stacking” is definitely more expensive than the previous one as many specially designed products cost more money over spot than many other “generic” silver bars and rounds.

Why Silver?

Silver is at multi-year lows of just about $24.50 an ounce allowing investors to buy more than triple the amount they could during the highs of 2011. With the metal down around 50% from its approximate high of $49, silver bullion is showing some investment potential for appreciation. Another consideration must be the gold-to-silver ratio. The current ratio is about 72-1, which is quite high. It is believed that a high gold-to-silver ratio points towards silver being an undervalued asset. This number is achieved by dividing the price of gold by the price of silver. People are taking notice of the potential as seen with the recent numbers released from the United States Mint. In 2015, 47,000,000 Silver Eagles were sold and in just one month in 2016 5,954,500 were sold. To say the least, these numbers are astronomical and are at all-time highs. Demand for silver is rising steadily and the fundamentals for silver are quite strong.

Silver Stacking Favorites

“Silver Stackers” love silver bullion in all shapes, sizes and origins. Here are some products typically seen in a “Silver Stack”:

American Silver Eagles

Canadian Silver Maple Leafs

RCM and Perth Mint Limited Edition Products

90% and 40% U.S. silver coins

Privately minted silver, such as Bullion Shark Bars and Rounds

Bullion dealers like Bullion Shark offer special pricing for people who commit to its “Silver Stacking Program.” All you need to do is lock in at a dollar amount you wish to buy every month and you will save money on premiums with every purchase. This allows collectors and investors to add more silver bullion to their portfolio with the money they save on premiums or pocket the savings. People who participate in this program also have the opportunity to join in on the Bullion Shark Blog along with all of Bullion Shark’s social media communities.

The great part about “Silver Stacking” is that you design your own method. You can choose to only buy small denominations or large quantities whenever you have free cash. “Silver Stacking” is definitely more popular than “Gold Stacking” because of its lower cost allowing for a larger “stack”. This is a great way to invest in the precious metals and have fun at the same time!

