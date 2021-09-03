Redesigned 2021 West Point American Silver Eagle Uncirculated Coin Available September 9

The United States Mint will accept orders for the redesigned 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin produced at the West Point Mint beginning on September 9 at noon EDT. Production of this coin is limited to 175,000 units, and orders are limited to three coins per household for the first 24 hours.

The American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the official American Eagle Silver Bullion Coin. Produced since 1986, this coin has been updated with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its bullion counterpart, the obverse of the American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Using technological advancements, the coin has been redesigned to encompass some of Weinman’s original details, which renders a closer reflection of his original vision, including the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.”

The redesigned reverse was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

To provide an added level of security, the redesigned American Eagle Silver Coin also includes a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world.

The 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin (W) is priced at $67. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21EGN).

The American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin is included in the Mint’s Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

