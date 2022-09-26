The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2022 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin on September 29 at noon EDT. Production of this coin is limited to 7,500 coins, with orders limited to 10 per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Struck in one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium, this coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. The finish on this recurring collector coin changes each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a Proof finish palladium coin followed by a Reverse Proof finish coin in 2019, an Uncirculated finish coin in 2020, and a Proof finish again in 2021. The 2022 coin will return to a Reverse Proof finish.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed coin designer and medallic artist Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the Mercury Dime obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2022,” and Weinman’s distinct initials. The reverse features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “$25,” “1 OZ. Pd (the chemical symbol for palladium) .9995 FINE,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a black box adorned with the United States Mint seal, with an outer sleeve incorporating the image of the obverse coin design. A certificate of authenticity is included.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin is in accordance with the United States Mint’s pricing range table for palladium coins. These products are priced according to the range in which they appear on the “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. The most current pricing information is available here.

To learn more about the Mint’s numismatic palladium program, or to set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-ounce-palladium-reverse-proof-coin-22EK.html (product code 22EK).

