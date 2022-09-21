Whitman Publishes New Reference by Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez: A Guide Book of American Silver Eagles

Whitman Publishing announces the upcoming release of A Guide Book of American Silver Eagles, a new reference and history by Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez. The 384-page book is volume 27 in Whitman’s “Bowers Series” of numismatic references. It will debut in November 2022, available from booksellers and hobby shops nationwide for $29.95 USD. In the meantime, it is available for preorder (including at Whitman.com).

The United States Mint has sold more than 600 million American Silver Eagles since 1986. As a collectible coin widely admired by hobbyists, the American Silver Eagle has been called “the modern Morgan silver dollar.” It is also the world’s most popular silver bullion coin for investors. Its weight, content, and purity are guaranteed by the government of the United States. Each American Silver Eagle contains one full ounce of .999 fine silver.

In A Guide Book of American Silver Eagles, award-winning writer Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez offers readers the content they’ve come to expect from the Bowers Series: Behind-the-scenes history; experienced guidance for both collectors and investors; market analysis; and valuable advice on grading, storage, cherrypicking for quality, and other tips for the smart acquisition of these popular coins.

The new book includes chapters on the historical context of American silver dollars, other bullion programs of the United States, and the artistic roots of the American Silver Eagle. The largest chapter is a coin-by-coin analysis and market guide with mintages and retail values in multiple grades, including for professionally certified coins. Additional study is given to the series’ key dates, varieties, and error coins.

McMorrow-Hernandez interviewed specialists and experts and included insight from the coin’s designers, guidance from dealers and collectors, advice for investing, tax and insurance information, storage options, the latest data from the United States Mint, and more.

“The American Silver Eagle is not ‘just’ a bullion coin,” McMorrow-Hernandez says. “It’s a legitimate collectible on every front, including rarity, value, and numismatic challenge.”

McMorrow-Hernandez is a widely published author and journalist, and editor-in-chief of FUNTopics, the magazine of Florida United Numismatists (FUN). He has written hundreds of numismatic articles for publications including COINage, The Numismatist, Numismatic News, CoinWeek, the PCGS Rare Coin Market Report, Greysheet, The Centinel, Philadelphia Magazine, the Providence Journal, the Tampa Bay Times, and TheFunTimesGuide.com. He is the author of Images of America: The United States Mint in Philadelphia.

In the book’s foreword, Q. David Bowers wrote:

“Whatever your experience level, you have a talented guide in Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez, who shares insight to help you understand and appreciate American Silver Eagles. Read and learn from Josh’s book, and you can build a beautiful and valuable collection of your own.”

The Guide Book of American Silver Eagles is the 27th volume in Whitman’s “Bowers Series”. Other authors in the series include Bowers himself, David W. Lange, Richard Snow, Katherine Jaeger, Roger W. Burdette, Frank J. Colletti, and Rick Tomaska.

# # #

A Guide Book of American Silver Eagles, first edition.

By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez; foreword by Q. David Bowers.

ISBN 0794849792.

Softcover, 6 x 9 inches

384 pages, full color

Retail $29.95 U.S.

* * *

