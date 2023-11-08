CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in October 2023

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during the month of October. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-66

On October 1, at 07:08:09 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar coin for $18,356.80 USD. Three seconds earlier, at 07:08:06 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections had sold a PCGS-graded 1905 Lewis & Clark One Dollar Gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $7,052.62.

2. 1923 Peace Dollar in MS-67

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1923 Peace silver dollar for $5,775. On July 21, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1923 dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3,360. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1923 dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,080.

Although CAC has been affixing stickers to acceptable PCGS- or NGC-graded coins since 2007, the CACG grading service, with its own CACG holders, is new in 2023.

3. 1942-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar for $2,093.30. On May 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-D half, without a CAC sticker, for $576. On May 9, Heritage sold another PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $720.

4. 1937 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1937 half dollar for $1,760. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1937 half, without a CAC sticker, for $900. On April 27, Legend Rare Coin Auctions auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1937 half, without a CAC sticker, for $1,175.

5. 1936 Gettysburg Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 Gettysburg Commemorative Silver Half Dollar for $1,925. On August 7, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 Gettysburg commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,500.

6. 1911-D Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-65

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1911-D $20 Double Eagle gold coin for $4,400. On July 21, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1911-D, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880. On February 9, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1911-D, without a CAC sticker, for $3,360.

7. 1934 Maryland Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-66

On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 Maryland Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar for $429.

CAC-graded coins were encapsulated in the new CAC office in Virginia and are in new CACG holders. CAC-approved coins are in PCGS or NGC holders with CAC stickers. From now on, CAC-graded coins will be referred to as CACG. On July 24, Heritage sold four PCGS-graded MS-66 Maryland half dollars, not one of which had a CAC sticker, for $252, $228, $228, and $222, respectively.

A CACG-certified MS-66 coin thus brought twice as much as each of four different PCGS graded MS-66 Maryland commemorative halves.

8. 1908-S $5 Half Eagle in AU-58

On Oct. 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1908-S $5 Half Eagle gold coin for $4,440. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1908-S, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. On Nov. 23, 2022, Heritage sold a different PCGS graded AU-58 1908-S, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $3,120.

9. 1893 Isabella Commemorative Quarter in MS-65

On Oct. 9, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1893 Isabella quarter for $2,100. On Oct. 18, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1893 Isabella quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $810.

10. 1900 Lafayette Commemorative Dollar in MS-63

On Oct. 9, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1900 Lafayette Commemorative silver dollar for $2,520. On Sept. 17, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1900 Lafayette dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,740.

* * *