CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in October 2023

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during the month of October. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-66

CAC-Graded 1905 Lewis and Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar.
On October 1, at 07:08:09 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1905 Lewis & Clark Commemorative Gold Dollar coin for $18,356.80 USD. Three seconds earlier, at 07:08:06 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections had sold a PCGS-graded 1905 Lewis & Clark One Dollar Gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $7,052.62.

2. 1923 Peace Dollar in MS-67

CAC-graded 1923 Peace Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1923 Peace silver dollar for $5,775. On July 21, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1923 dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3,360. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1923 dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,080.

Although CAC has been affixing stickers to acceptable PCGS- or NGC-graded coins since 2007, the CACG grading service, with its own CACG holders, is new in 2023.

3. 1942-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

1942-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar for $2,093.30. On May 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-D half, without a CAC sticker, for $576. On May 9, Heritage sold another PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $720.

4. 1937 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

1937 Walking Liberty Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1937 half dollar for $1,760. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1937 half, without a CAC sticker, for $900. On April 27, Legend Rare Coin Auctions auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1937 half, without a CAC sticker, for $1,175.

5. 1936 Gettysburg Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

CAC-Graded 1936 Gettysburg Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 Gettysburg Commemorative Silver Half Dollar for $1,925. On August 7, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 Gettysburg commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,500.

6. 1911-D Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-65

CAC-graded 1911-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1911-D $20 Double Eagle gold coin for $4,400. On July 21, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1911-D, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880. On February 9, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1911-D, without a CAC sticker, for $3,360.

7. 1934 Maryland Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-66

CAC-graded 1934 Maryland Half Dollar. Image: GreatCollections.
On Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 Maryland Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar for $429.

CAC-graded coins were encapsulated in the new CAC office in Virginia and are in new CACG holders. CAC-approved coins are in PCGS or NGC holders with CAC stickers. From now on, CAC-graded coins will be referred to as CACG. On July 24, Heritage sold four PCGS-graded MS-66 Maryland half dollars, not one of which had a CAC sticker, for $252, $228, $228, and $222, respectively.

A CACG-certified MS-66 coin thus brought twice as much as each of four different PCGS graded MS-66 Maryland commemorative halves.

8. 1908-S $5 Half Eagle in AU-58

On Oct. 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1908-S $5 Half Eagle gold coin for $4,440. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1908-S, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. On Nov. 23, 2022, Heritage sold a different PCGS graded AU-58 1908-S, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $3,120.

9. 1893 Isabella Commemorative Quarter in MS-65

On Oct. 9, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1893 Isabella quarter for $2,100. On Oct. 18, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1893 Isabella quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $810.

10. 1900 Lafayette Commemorative Dollar in MS-63

On Oct. 9, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1900 Lafayette Commemorative silver dollar for $2,520. On Sept. 17, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1900 Lafayette dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,740.

* * *

CAC was founded by leading members of the numismatic community, including John Albanese, a respected authority on coin grading and the rare coin market. The CAC GREEN Label signifies that a coin has met Certified Acceptance Corporation's stringent grading standards. Coins are accepted through CAC Submission Centers. These are knowledgeable dealers who will assist you with your submission and the associated guidelines.
French Gold 100 Francs Tops $3.93 Million Heritage Auction

