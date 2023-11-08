French Gold 100 Francs Tops $3.93 Million Heritage Auction

A French Republic gold 100 Francs 1894-A NGC MS64 Prooflike and a João V gold 400 Reis 1730-R MS62 NGC each went for $84,000 USD to lead the recent World Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction from Heritage to $3,903,124, held on November 3-4, 2023.

From the KJR Collection, the French gold 100 Francs is from an original mintage of just 143 pieces, only five of which (including this example) have earned the Prooflike designation from a major third party grading services.

Other auction highlights from the collection included a Republic gold 100 Francs 1894-A MS63 NGC, Paris mint, KM832, Fr-590, Gad-1137 that realized $50,400 and a Republic gold 100 Francs 1887-A MS63 PCGS, Paris mint, KM832, Gad-1137, F-552 that garnered $39,600.

The Brazilian João V gold 400 Reis is designated by NGC and PCGS as the highest-graded and only certified Mint State piece known. The type is so elusive that it has not been offered by Heritage Auctions since January of 2015, when it sold for over $14,100.

Among other South American lots in the auction was one of eight Republic of Peru gold 100 Soles 1958 MS65 NGC, Lima mint, KM231, Fr-78. Mintage: 101, which sold for $63,000. This piece, from the VMF Collection, shares the top spot in the census.

An Anne gold Guinea 1714 MS65 NGC, KM534, S-3574, Farey-570 closed at $60,000. This coin from the Jessica & Amanda Collection is from the final year of Queen Anne’s historic reign. Mint State examples are rare, and this is the finest-graded specimen.

An extremely rare Silver 2 Para of Moldavia & Wallachia, which is among the most difficult of Catherine II’s coinages to locate, with just seven auction appearances over the last 20 years or so, reached $55,200. This is one of two certified examples. Only a few off-metal Patterns were made in silver.

Another Russian coin nearly doubled its auction estimate when a Nicholas I gold 5 Roubles 1827 CПБ-ПД AU58 NGC, St. Petersburg mint, KM-C174, Fr-154, Bit-2 (R3) sold for $38,400. Among the hardest to locate 5 Roubles from teh reign of Nicholas I, this example carries the second-highest grade among three examples ever submitted to a major grading service.

Among ancient coins in the auction was a Lydian Croesus (561-546 BC). AV stater (16mm, 8.07 gm). NGC Choice AU 5/5 – 5/5 that realized $32,400.

* * *