Money Museum at the ANA Wins Technology Award

American Numismatic Association
The ANA Money Museum 360 degree tour allows website visitors to experience the exhibits without traveling to Colorado Springs.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, physically located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, received the Mountain Plains Museum Association’s (MPMA) 2023 Award for Museum Technology. The MPMA Technology Competition recognizes museums for innovative and effective use of technology to serve the needs of their audience. This is a juried competition with a minimum of three judges selected from among museum and other professionals with expertise in media and technology programming, production, and content development.

The Money Museum was selected to receive the award for the History of Money exhibit 360 Virtual Tour created by the team of ANA Museum Curator Douglas Mudd, ANA Creative Services Manager Ben Scott, ANA Photography Director Rob Kelley, and ANA Digital Content Director Pete Gentzler. The award was presented on September 29 at the MPMA’s annual conference, held this year in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The History of Money exhibit 360 Virtual Tour shows how money has evolved over the last 10,000 years – from its earliest forms to those of the present day. People can view this exhibit onlne by visiting money.org/hom-vrtour.

The Edward C. Rochette Money Museum is operated by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational programs including its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, visit money.org.

