CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in September 2023

While good prices for CAC-approved coins are often achieved in online auctions, coins certified by the company also performed well at a live auction session in Dallas, Texas. Below are 10 examples of CAC-certified coins that sold during the month.

1. 1921 Peace Dollar in MS-66

CAC has been approving the grades of PCGS- and NGC-certified coins since 2007, but on October 2 of this year they launched their new grading service (CACG) in full. On September 15, Heritage sold a 1921 Peace dollar graded as MS-66 and encapsulated by the new company for $10,800 USD. Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1921 Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, on July 21 for “just” $6,610.80.

2. 1886-O Morgan Dollar in MS-64

On Sept. 14, Heritage sold a CAC-approved 1886-O Morgan dollar graded MS-64 for $15,600. On Feb. 9. Heritage sold a PCGS MS-64 1886-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $8,700. In September, market levels for this coin were not significantly different from levels in February 2023.

3. 1864 Liberty Head $20 Double Eagle in AU-58

Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1864 $20 gold coin on Sept. 14 for $24,000. The same auction house sold a PCGS AU-58 1864 double eagle, without a CAC sticker, for $18,600 on May 8.

4. 1885-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-65 DMPL

GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-65 Deep Mirror Prooflike (DMPL) 1885-CC Morgan dollar on Sept. 17 for $5,562.70. Back on June 14, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS MS-65-DMPL 1885-CC Morgan dollar, sans CAC sticker, for $2,760.

5. 1907 ‘Wire Edge’ High Relief Saint Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-65

GreatCollections also sold a CAC-approved, NGC MS-65 1907 ‘Wire Edge’ High Relief Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin on Sept. 24 for the sum of $71,505.50. On June 13, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS MS-65 1907 ‘Wire Edge’ High Relief Saint Gaudens double eagle, minus the CAC sticker, for $42,000.
 

