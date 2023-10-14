CoinWeek Podcast #183: Safeguarding History With Kenneth Rendell

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan sits down with rare document dealer Kenneth Rendell to discuss the many storied events of both his personal and professional life as detailed in his new book Safeguarding History: Trailblazing Adventures Inside the Worlds of Collecting and Forging History (2023), published by Whitman Publishing.

Kenneth’s book is a remarkable achievement in autobiography. In it, Rendell pulls back the curtain to a life fully-lived and reveals the inner workings of a fascinating niche of the collecting industry.

Charles and Ken talk about life, loss, famous hoaxes, and what makes all of us susceptible to being fooled by con artists.

