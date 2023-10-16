Fun With Fake Coins – 1824 Capped Bust Half Dollar

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……

My latest installment of this CoinWeek exclusive series concerning the more “affordable” varieties of fake coins will follow the same format as my previous ones as I present a group of counterfeit Capped Bust half dollars, starting with a listing for an 1824.

Both of the following are past eBay listings that were removed prior to a sale.

These, like many of the fake groups, use a common reverse and the same obverse with different dates dropped in (the dates never look correct except possibly the source example used).

Common marks on the obverses are not as plentiful as the reverse:

These highlighted marks can be used to identify various dated fakes in this series. And the following group can be purchased on Etsy for a fraction of the eBay cost.

This grouping utilizes the same basic obverse with different dates, the common reverse, and edge lettering. The “1819” shows they are trying to tone them as well.

Of course, there are other fake coins that I found on other selling venues instead of Etsy, including this “1833”. The grade is noted as MS64+ and the denomination is noted as $1…

…Not even close to the genuine example!

And a second seller from the other side of the “Bay”…

No doubt these will continue to be listed as genuine on many online selling venues. Hopefully this article’s information can help reduce the opportunity for collectors to be stung by these fake coins.

Best,

–Jack