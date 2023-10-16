CAC Coin Grading

HomeCounterfeitsFun With Fake Coins - 1824 Capped Bust Half Dollar

Fun With Fake Coins – 1824 Capped Bust Half Dollar

By Jack D. Young

Jack Young's Fun with Fakes: 1824 Capped Bust Half Dollar. Image: CoinWeek/ Adobe Stock/ Young.

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……
My latest installment of this CoinWeek exclusive series concerning the more “affordable” varieties of fake coins will follow the same format as my previous ones as I present a group of counterfeit Capped Bust half dollars, starting with a listing for an 1824.

Both of the following are past eBay listings that were removed prior to a sale.

Counterfeit 1824 Half Dollar listed on eBay.
Counterfeit 1824 Half Dollar listed on eBay.

These, like many of the fake groups, use a common reverse and the same obverse with different dates dropped in (the dates never look correct except possibly the source example used).

Counterfeit 1824 and 1836 Half Dollars. 1836 These two counterfeit examples share some common features.
Counterfeit 1824 and 1836 Half Dollars. 1836 These two counterfeit examples share some common features.

1836 Counterfeit Half Dollar pick up points.

Common marks on the obverses are not as plentiful as the reverse:

Common Counterfeit Reverse; matching attribution marks in red.
Common Counterfeit Reverse; matching attribution marks in red.

These highlighted marks can be used to identify various dated fakes in this series. And the following group can be purchased on Etsy for a fraction of the eBay cost.

Etsy collection of counterfeit half dollars
Etsy collection of counterfeit half dollars

This grouping utilizes the same basic obverse with different dates, the common reverse, and edge lettering. The “1819” shows they are trying to tone them as well.

Counterfeit 1819 half dollar listed on Etsy.
Counterfeit 1819 half dollar listed on Etsy.

Reverse of a counterfeit 1819 half dollar listed on Etsy.

Of course, there are other fake coins that I found on other selling venues instead of Etsy, including this “1833”. The grade is noted as MS64+ and the denomination is noted as $1…

Counterfeit 1833 Half Dollar.
Counterfeit 1833 Half Dollar.
Counterfeit 1833 half dollar in a fake PCGS slab.
Counterfeit 1833 half dollar in a fake PCGS slab.

…Not even close to the genuine example!

And a second seller from the other side of the “Bay”...
And a second seller from the other side of the “Bay”…

And a second seller from the other side of the “Bay”…

Counterfeit 1833 half dollar from German eBay listing.
Counterfeit 1833 half dollar from German eBay listing.

No doubt these will continue to be listed as genuine on many online selling venues. Hopefully this article’s information can help reduce the opportunity for collectors to be stung by these fake coins.

Best,

–Jack

MORE Articles on Counterfeit Coins by Jack D. Young

 

Previous article
CoinWeek Podcast #183: Safeguarding History With Kenneth Rendell
Next article
Pobjoy Mint to Close at End of 2023

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

L & C Coins Morgan and Peace Dollars

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.