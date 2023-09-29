What Not Online Auctions
Jack Young's Fun With Fakes - 1872-CC Seated Liberty Dollar

Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes – 1872-CC Seated Liberty Dollar

By Jack D. Young

Moving on from my initial installment of this CoinWeek exclusive series and following the same format, I present a very counterfeit 1872-CC Liberty Seated dollar!

In my initial review of this one, I circled some marks of interest to look for going forward.

Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin. Image: Jack Young.
Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin. Image: Jack Young.

The following example was bid up to over $500 USD before it was removed from the venue.

Removed eBay listing.
Image: eBay.

Same seller, different example. There are several matching reverse marks between the two fake coins:

Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin. Note the placement of the CC mintmark. Image: Jack Young.
Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin. Image: Jack Young.

I circled the Carson City “CC” mintmark as there was only one die/mintmark location for the 1872-CC. It is noted that the reverse was initially used on the 1870-CC coins.

CC mintmark placement side-by-side comparisons between fake and real coins.
Image: Jack Young.

And of course, another one shows up for sale…

Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin in a 2x2 holder. Image: Jack Young.
Counterfeit 1872 Liberty Seated One Dollar coin in a 2×2 holder. Image: Jack Young.

The first “twist” to this story is finding a selling site for these:

Etsy listing of a fake 1872-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: Etsy.
Etsy listing of a fake 1872-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: Etsy.
Etsy listing of a fake 1872-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: Etsy.
Image: Etsy

A mere $16.62 versus $500+ for an example of the 1872-CC Seated Liberty dollar… seems like quite the bargain.

The second twist for this story is that other dates with the common bad CC reverse come to the party, as well.

Counterfeit 1871-CC Liberty Seated Dollar fake coin. Image: Etsy.
Image: Etsy.

And an 1873 as well as an 1870 back on the ‘Bay – kind of a “family” reunion!

Counterfeit 1873-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: eBay.
Counterfeit 1873-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: eBay.
Counterfeit 1870-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: eBay.
Counterfeit 1870-CC Liberty Seated dollar. Image: eBay.

Well, once again, it looks like these fake coins may be with us for a while.

Best,

–Jack

