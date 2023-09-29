Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes – 1872-CC Seated Liberty Dollar

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……



Moving on from my initial installment of this CoinWeek exclusive series and following the same format, I present a very counterfeit 1872-CC Liberty Seated dollar!

In my initial review of this one, I circled some marks of interest to look for going forward.

The following example was bid up to over $500 USD before it was removed from the venue.

Same seller, different example. There are several matching reverse marks between the two fake coins:

I circled the Carson City “CC” mintmark as there was only one die/mintmark location for the 1872-CC. It is noted that the reverse was initially used on the 1870-CC coins.

And of course, another one shows up for sale…

The first “twist” to this story is finding a selling site for these:

A mere $16.62 versus $500+ for an example of the 1872-CC Seated Liberty dollar… seems like quite the bargain.

The second twist for this story is that other dates with the common bad CC reverse come to the party, as well.

And an 1873 as well as an 1870 back on the ‘Bay – kind of a “family” reunion!

Well, once again, it looks like these fake coins may be with us for a while.

Best,

–Jack