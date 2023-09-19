Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes – 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……



I am working on a concept for articles that cover some of the less deceptive raw fakes currently seen on internet selling venues. The first one with that concept in mind is this counterfeit 1795 dollar…

This recent item was listed on eBay and was gaining traction before it went “poof”:

I posted it to one of my Facebook groups for attribution help and was quickly told the source was a 1795 BB-27, the commonest variety of the date.

Reviewing images of the subject counterfeit, I noted some marks for comparison to others that I had archived:

And going through my saved images yielded these three with matching marks:

And the kicker (there’s always a kicker) is that the one on the right is dated 1794 and is in a fake PCGS holder!

And the twist…

A little more searching yielded this counterfeit dollar with the matching reverse marks:

And for a whole lot less than the $510.00 bid on the eBay example.

I understand they can be purchased without the pesky “COPY” stamp.

And the final twist! Just as I was finishing this write-up, I ran across the following:

Looks like these counterfeit coins may be with us for a while.

Best,

–Jack