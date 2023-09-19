L & C Coins Silver Eagles
Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes – 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar

By Jack D. Young

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……
 

I am working on a concept for articles that cover some of the less deceptive raw fakes currently seen on internet selling venues. The first one with that concept in mind is this counterfeit 1795 dollar

Figure 1. 1795 Dollar Counterfeit. Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes - 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar

This recent item was listed on eBay and was gaining traction before it went “poof”:

Figure 2. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

I posted it to one of my Facebook groups for attribution help and was quickly told the source was a 1795 BB-27, the commonest variety of the date.

Figure 3. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

Reviewing images of the subject counterfeit, I noted some marks for comparison to others that I had archived:

Figure 4. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

And going through my saved images yielded these three with matching marks:

Figure 5. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

And the kicker (there’s always a kicker) is that the one on the right is dated 1794 and is in a fake PCGS holder!

Figure 6. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

And the twist…

A little more searching yielded this counterfeit dollar with the matching reverse marks:

Figure 7. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

And for a whole lot less than the $510.00 bid on the eBay example.

Figure 8. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

I understand they can be purchased without the pesky “COPY” stamp.

And the final twist! Just as I was finishing this write-up, I ran across the following:

Figure 9. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

Figure 10. Jack Young 1795 Dollar Counterfeit.

Looks like these counterfeit coins may be with us for a while.

Best,

–Jack

MORE Articles on Counterfeit Coins by Jack D. Young

 

