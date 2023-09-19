Heritage Auctions to Offer Stephenville Collection Bust Half Dollars

Heritage Auctions will be offering The Stephenville Collection, a collection that covers several U.S. coin series, over the coming months. Previous auctions have featured Morgan dollars, Seated Liberty and Barber coinage, and a selection of coins with gold stickers from CAC. The current auction from this collection features nearly 600 Bust half dollars, most of which are the 1807-1836 Capped Bust type.

Online bidding is open now for this section, with the live session scheduled for Monday, September 25, at 5:00 pm CT (6:00 pm ET).

Lot 93322, a Condition Census 1827/6 Overton-102 Half Dollar, graded MS66 by PCGS, ex: Friend, is a particularly notable highlight from the sale. It is a nicely toned Premium Gem, and one of the finest known examples of the Overton-102 variety that Heritage has offered recently. It is exceeded only by the Kaufman and Pogue examples in the condition census. Original toning exists on both sides in warm, earth tones that include olive, dark-green, and golden-brown. Pearlescent luster shines from the well preserved, silvery-gray surfaces. A few minor marks on the obverse are present on Liberty’s effigy and in the left obverse field; otherwise, the surfaces are unmarred.

Other highlights from the Stephenville Collection of Bust Half dollars include:

Place your bids now, and be ready for the live session on September 25, all exclusively at Coins.HA.com.