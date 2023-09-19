L & C Coins Silver Eagles
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Summer Sale
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Price Charting Coins

HomeAuctionsHeritage Auctions to Offer Stephenville Collection Bust Half Dollars

Heritage Auctions to Offer Stephenville Collection Bust Half Dollars

By Heritage Auction
1828 Half Dollar. Image: Stack's Bowers.
1828 Half Dollar. Image: Stack’s Bowers.

Heritage Auctions will be offering The Stephenville Collection, a collection that covers several U.S. coin series, over the coming months. Previous auctions have featured Morgan dollars, Seated Liberty and Barber coinage, and a selection of coins with gold stickers from CAC. The current auction from this collection features nearly 600 Bust half dollars, most of which are the 1807-1836 Capped Bust type.

Online bidding is open now for this section, with the live session scheduled for Monday, September 25, at 5:00 pm CT (6:00 pm ET).

Lot 93322, a Condition Census 1827/6 Overton-102 Half Dollar, graded MS66 by PCGS, ex: Friend, is a particularly notable highlight from the sale. It is a nicely toned Premium Gem, and one of the finest known examples of the Overton-102 variety that Heritage has offered recently. It is exceeded only by the Kaufman and Pogue examples in the condition census. Original toning exists on both sides in warm, earth tones that include olive, dark-green, and golden-brown. Pearlescent luster shines from the well preserved, silvery-gray surfaces. A few minor marks on the obverse are present on Liberty’s effigy and in the left obverse field; otherwise, the surfaces are unmarred.

Other highlights from the Stephenville Collection of Bust Half dollars include:

Place your bids now, and be ready for the live session on September 25, all exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

Previous article
Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes – 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar
Next article
Stack’s Bowers Royal Mint Sale Realizes More Than $5.1 Million

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.