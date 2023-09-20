Stack’s Bowers Royal Mint Sale Realizes More Than $5.1 Million

Stack’s Bowers Galleries achieved more than $5.1 million USD in their auction of special Sovereign and Britannia bullion coins sold in conjunction with The Royal Mint UK. Called the Royal Succession coin series, these pieces represent the final coins struck with the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the first coins struck with the portrait of King Charles III for each series. They were certified and holdered by NGC. Strong bidding occurred during the nine hours of the live auction session held on Monday, August 21, with a 100% sell-through rate for all 690 lots.

Top prices were gained by the very last gold 1oz Britannia struck under Elizabeth II and the very first gold 1oz Britannia struck under Charles, which sold for $50,000 and $42,000, respectively. These coins are now the #1 and #2 most valuable gold 1oz Britannia coins sold at auction since the series debut 1987.

The very last and very first gold Sovereign coins sold for $42,000 and $34,000, respectively.

New records were set by the silver 1oz Britannia coins, with the very last coin struck under Elizabeth going for $19,000 and the very first silver 1oz Britannia struck under Charles III going for $18,000.

The Royal Mint was founded over 1,100 years ago to strike coins for England and eventually the whole of the United Kingdom. Stack’s Bowers has roots in New York City that go back almost a century to 1933 and is one of America’s leading auctioneers of rare coins, handling some of the greatest rarities and most valuable collections of numismatic material. The collaboration between The Royal Mint and Stack’s Bowers Galleries follows a similar partnership between Stack’s Bowers and the United States Mint in 2022. On behalf of the United States Mint, Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold special transitional coins from the American Eagle bullion coin series that went on to realize more than $4.6 million.

For more information about the Royal Succession coins or to consign your coins to a future auction, please contact Stack’s Bowers at [email protected] or call 800-566-2580.