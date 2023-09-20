Hessian Collection Features in Künker Fall Auction 392

By Künker GmbH ……

About a year ago, Künker presented the first part of the collection of historian Dr. Hans-Jürgen Loos with coins and medals of the Hessian region. His plan was to create an overview of Hessian coinage, so he rather appropriately called hus collection of around 1,400 numismatic objects covering seven centuries as “Minted Hessian History”. Collectors were enthusiastic about the offering and the sale was successful.

The second part of this collection will be offered on September 26 in Künker Fall Auction 392. Highlights will include issues from the Landgraviate of Hesse-Darmstadt, the Landgraviate of Hesse-Homburg, the County of Erbach, the City of Frankfurt am Main, the Imperial Castle of Friedberg, the County of Isenburg, and the Nassau and Stolberg territories.

Select Highlights of Künker Auction 392 Coins

Lot number 2176

Emperor Frederick I, 1152-1190.

Bracteate, imperial mint of Frankfurt.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 2191

Rupert III of the Palatinate.

Gold gulden n.d. (1400-1410).

Very rare. About extremely fine.

Estimate: 5,000 euros

Lot number 2220

City of Frankfurt.

Double Reichstaler 1606.

Extremely rare. Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 10,000 euros

Lot number 2249

City of Frankfurt.

Broad Double Reichstaler 1620.

Extremely rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 7,500 euros

Lot number 2503

Friedberg.

Philipp Adolph von Rau zu Holzhausen, 1685-1698.

Reichstaler 1690, Friedberg.

Extremely rare. About extremely fine.

Estimate: 10,000 euros

Lot number 2215

City of Frankfurt.

Taler n.d. (1547).

Extremely rare. Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 2484

Friedberg.

Johann Eberhard von Kronberg, 1577-1617.

Double Reichstaler 1593, Friedberg.

Probably unique. Very fine.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 2519

Isenburg.

Carl Frederick, 1806-1815.

2 Ducats 1811, Frankfurt am Main.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 7,500 euros

* * *

