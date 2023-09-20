Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Price Charting Coins
L & C Coins Silver Eagles
L & C Coins Summer Sale

HomeAuctionsHessian Collection Features in Künker Fall Auction 392

Hessian Collection Features in Künker Fall Auction 392

By Künker GmbH

By Künker GmbH ……
About a year ago, Künker presented the first part of the collection of historian Dr. Hans-Jürgen Loos with coins and medals of the Hessian region. His plan was to create an overview of Hessian coinage, so he rather appropriately called hus collection of around 1,400 numismatic objects covering seven centuries as “Minted Hessian History”. Collectors were enthusiastic about the offering and the sale was successful.

The second part of this collection will be offered on September 26 in Künker Fall Auction 392. Highlights will include issues from the Landgraviate of Hesse-Darmstadt, the Landgraviate of Hesse-Homburg, the County of Erbach, the City of Frankfurt am Main, the Imperial Castle of Friedberg, the County of Isenburg, and the Nassau and Stolberg territories.

Select Highlights of Künker Auction 392 Coins

Friedrich I. 1152-1190.Brakteat. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Friedrich I. 1152-1190.
Brakteat. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2176
Emperor Frederick I, 1152-1190.
Bracteate, imperial mint of Frankfurt.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 2,000 euros

Ruprecht III. von der Pfalz, 1398-1410.Goldgulden o. J. (1400-1410). Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Ruprecht III. von der Pfalz, 1398-1410.
Goldgulden o. J. (1400-1410). Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2191
Rupert III of the Palatinate.
Gold gulden n.d. (1400-1410).
Very rare. About extremely fine.
Estimate: 5,000 euros

Doppelter Reichstaler 1606, mit Titel Rudolfs II.Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Doppelter Reichstaler 1606, mit Titel Rudolfs II.
Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2220
City of Frankfurt.
Double Reichstaler 1606.
Extremely rare. Very fine-extremely fine.
Estimate: 10,000 euros

 

Dicker, doppelter Reichstaler 1620. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Dicker, doppelter Reichstaler 1620. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2249
City of Frankfurt.
Broad Double Reichstaler 1620.
Extremely rare. Very fine.
Estimate: 7,500 euros

Philipp Adolph von Rau zu Holzhausen, 1685-1698. Reichstaler 1690. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Philipp Adolph von Rau zu Holzhausen, 1685-1698. Reichstaler 1690. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2503
Friedberg.
Philipp Adolph von Rau zu Holzhausen, 1685-1698.
Reichstaler 1690, Friedberg.
Extremely rare. About extremely fine.
Estimate: 10,000 euros

Taler o. J. (1547). Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Taler o. J. (1547). Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2215
City of Frankfurt.
Taler n.d. (1547).
Extremely rare. Very fine-extremely fine.
Estimate: 20,000 euros

Johann Eberhard von Kronberg, 1577-1617. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Johann Eberhard von Kronberg, 1577-1617. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2484
Friedberg.
Johann Eberhard von Kronberg, 1577-1617.
Double Reichstaler 1593, Friedberg.
Probably unique. Very fine.
Estimate: 20,000 euros

Carl Friedrich, 1806-1815. 2 Dukaten 1811, Frankfurt am Main. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Carl Friedrich, 1806-1815. 2 Dukaten 1811, Frankfurt am Main. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 2519
Isenburg.
Carl Frederick, 1806-1815.
2 Ducats 1811, Frankfurt am Main.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 7,500 euros

* * *

Viewing Possibilities

Künker is providing a chance to view these coins only by prior appointment during our business hours at Nobbenburger Straße 4a. We kindly ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

Previous article
Stack’s Bowers Royal Mint Sale Realizes More Than $5.1 Million

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Sale

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.