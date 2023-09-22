Help Grow the Hobby With the ANA Coins for Grades Program

To nurture an early appreciation for coins and collecting in kids means to nurture numismatics as a whole. The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Coins for As program makes it possible to introduce young students to the joys of coin collecting for getting good grades.

Students under 18 (including homeschoolers) who receive three or more As per marking period in school can receive a free collectible world coin and a free one-year Young Numismatist (YN) membership to the ANA. A YN membership includes the Young Numismatist online newsletter, exciting online auctions designed just for them (they bid with “funny money”), access to interactive games and downloadable activities, a plethora of online educational resources such as videos, virtual exhibits, blogs, podcasts, and tips on how to get started collecting.

This year, the ANA has the potential to receive a matching grant to use towards the Coins for As coins for grades program, already enjoyed by thousands of students nationwide. This grant could help expand and bolster the ANA’s reach, provide more coins, and continue to provide collector resources. Donations for this fund must be received by Monday, October 20 to qualify. The ANA’s goal is to raise $10,000.

To contribute to the cause, visit info.money.org/CoinsForAs, call 800-514-2646 or mail a check (to arrive by October 20) to: ANA Coins for As Fund, 818 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

* * *

