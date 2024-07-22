Flowing Hair Half Dollar, 1794-1795 | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



While a collector wouldn’t necessarily know this by how infrequently they are encountered in commerce, the half dollar has been produced nearly every year since the inception of the United States Mint in 1794. The only U.S. coin that has been minted more consistently is the cent.

The first of the half dollar types, featuring Mint Chief Engraver Robert Scot’s Flowing Hair design, debuted in 1794 – the first year that Mint staff had the necessary bonds in place to strike precious metal coins. That same design also debuted that year on the Half Dime and Dollar.

Silver coinage was slow to get underway, and the first emission of half dollars was small, a paltry 23,464 coins, but considerably more than the 1,758 dollar coins struck that year.

The first delivery of 1794 half dollars took place in the final quarter of the year, with 5,300 pieces delivered by Henry Voigt. This was followed by an additional delivery of 18,164 coins early in 1795, all from 1794-dated dies. Two different dates are often given for the first delivery, either October 15, as claimed by numismatist Walter Breen, or December 1, as claimed by early U.S. silver and gold coin specialist Robert Hilt and others. The second delivery is recorded as taking place on February 4, 1795.

Nearly 300,000 Flowing Hair Half Dollars were struck with 1795-dated dies. In 1796, a new obverse featuring a Draped Bust portrait of Liberty was introduced, making the Flowing Hair design a two-year type.

Some 1795 half dollars have a recut date, but these are not unduly elusive. Some 1795 pieces have three leaves under each of the eagle’s wings instead of the normal two; these are quite scarce.

Design

Obverse:

Congress specified that U.S. silver coins should carry a design “emblematic of Liberty,” and Chief Engraver Robert Scot implemented this mandate with a right-facing portrait of a youthful female figure whose hair flowed freely behind her – hence the descriptive term “Flowing Hair”. It’s said the flowing hair was meant to signify freedom. The word LIBERTY appears above the portrait, with the date below and 15 six-pointed stars along the sides, denoting the number of states in the Union at that time. The rim is beaded or denticulated.

Reverse:

The reverse depicts a small, spread-winged eagle perched upon a rock and surrounded by laurel branches. Along the border, encircling this is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Like the obverse, the reverse rim is also beaded or denticulated.

Edge:

The edge of the Flowing Hair Half Dollar bears the inscription FIFTY CENTS OR HALF A DOLLAR, with decorations between the words.

Varieties

There are 10 Overton varieties for the 1794 date and 32 for the 1795. Three of the 1795 varieties are listed in the Guide Book, a.k.a. the Red Book.

Coin Specifications

Flowing Hair Half Dollar Years of Issue: 1794-95 Mintage (Circulation): High: 299,680 (1795); Low: 23,464 (1794) Alloy: .892 silver, .108 copper Weight: ±13.5 g Diameter: ±32.5 mm Edge: Lettered: FIFTY CENTS OR HALF A DOLLAR (with ornaments between words) OBV Designer: Robert Scot REV Designer: Robert Scot

