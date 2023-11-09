Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

1794 Half Dollar and Relatives – Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes

Jack D. Young
By Jack D. Young

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……
My latest installment of this CoinWeek exclusive series will initially focus on a bad 1794 half dollar, starting with this popular listing:

An eBay listing of a Counterfeit 1794 Half Dollar.
Attribution is always my starting point for any subject example, and I looked to compare this suspect coin with a known genuine one. The subject doesn’t match any known genuine example, so I picked the closest match (O-105) for a comparison image. A couple of differences initially stood out as circled:

Counterfeit and Genuine 1794 Half Dollars
I also took notice of two possible attribution marks on the reverse:

Subject Reverse of a counterfeit 1794 Half Dollar; interesting marks in red
These highlighted marks may be used to identify various dated fakes in this series. As luck would have it, someone in another forum had posted a similar example, claiming it was a “dug find”.

Purported "Dig Find".
The images were well done, showing that the details match up – including the two reverse marks. Not bad for a rare 1794 non-variety!

Suspect example reverse and “dug” example
With two matching examples, the effort turned to attributing the possible source example used to make the dies to strike these fakes. That went pretty quickly, as there are only two dates of Flowing Hair half dollars; focusing on the 1795 O-119 variety resulted in an unexpected match. The green-circled attributes of this die variety both match the subject 1794, which cannot be…

Genuine 1795 O-119 Flowing Hair Half Dollar. Image: PCGS.
The second highlighted reverse mark, the “scratch” by the left ribbon, is not common to this variety.

And, of course, there are “replica” 1795s with matching marks to the subject 1794 half dollar:

Matching scratches on two fake Flowing hair half dollars.
Replica Flowing Hair Half Dollar Shared Reverses.
Here’s a listing on AliExpress, where the “coin” is a little cheaper and can be had without that pesky “COPY”!

Ali Express listing
And a twist, if you thought it couldn’t get worse: counterfeit 1795s in fake holders!

Counterfeit 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar.
Ali Express Listing for a 1795 Half Dollar.
But for a final twist, I ran into this:

Counterfeit 1795 half dollar currently listed on eBay.
And the common reverse:

Counterfeit 1795 half dollar reverse. Image: eBay.
Stay thirsty, my friends!

Best,

Jack

* * *

