American Innovation 2023 Reverse Proof Set Available Nov. 14

The American Innovation 2023 $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set wil be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint on November 14 at noon EST. The initial retail price for the set (product code 23GC) is $28.00 USD. A household limit of five sets is currently in effect.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring unique reverse designs that celebrate American ingenuity and commemorate the individuals and groups from each state, territory, and the District of Columbia. This year’s coins feature the sates of Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana, and Ohio. All are included in the American Innovation $1 Coin 2023 Reverse Proof Set.

These Reverse Proof coins are struck in 6.0% zinc, 3.5% manganese, 2.0% nickel, and the remainder copper. Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designers created the four reverses for 2023, which were sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artists.

Ohio – This design depicts two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength required by both parties on the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a rustic shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “UNDERGROUND RAILROAD,” and “OHIO.” AIP Designer Beth Zaiken created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Stephen Layne.

Louisiana – This design depicts a Higgins Boat as it would have been deployed during World War II with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “THE HIGGINS BOAT,” and “LOUISIANA.” AIP Designer Dennis Friel created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Indiana – This design depicts a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy style race car. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “INDIANA.” AIP Designer Ron Sanders created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Mississippi – This design depicts a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to the surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “FIRST HUMAN LUNG TRANSPLANT,” and “MISSISSIPPI.” AIP Designer Katelyn Arquette created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The obverse of all American Innovation dollar coins depicts the Statue of Liberty in profile, as well as the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST” and denomination “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. All coins in the Reverse Proof Set were struck at the San Francisco Mint. A certificate of authenticity is included in every set.

To sign up for a REMIND ME alert for this product, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-innovation-1-coin-2023-reverse-proof-set-23GC.html (product code 23GC).

The American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Sets are also part of the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For more information, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions. Additional products in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program are availablehere.

