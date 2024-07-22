1929 Standing Liberty Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The 1929 Standing Liberty Quarter is a high-mintage late-series issue from which many fully-struck Gem Mint State coins survive. Available in roll quantity well into the late 20th century, this date and the 1930 issue are popular choices for Type Set builders.

J.H. Cline, in his popular series reference Standing Liberty Quarters, remarks that the 1929 is the second-most-common issue in the series for Full Head strikes. “Full Head” is an important attributable characteristic for the series, sought out by collectors because it infers a well-struck coin. Cline is more fastidious about this designation, describing a range of Full Head categories from Partial to Minimum to Sharp to “Ultimate” in his book. The grading services do not follow this system but apply the designation when approximately 90% of the head detail is present. There is a degree of subjectivity involved here and we have seen examples with and without the Full Head designation that barely pass or barely miss the mark.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Historic data: In the fourth edition of R.S. Yeoman’s Guide Book of United States Coins (1951-1952), the 1929 Standing Liberty Quarter had a published value of 60¢ ($7.42 in 2024 inflation-adjusted dollars) in Fine and $2.50 ($30.92) in Uncirculated. At the time, only the 1928-D Standing Liberty Quarter had a lower price.

Current market: The value of the 1929 Standing Liberty Quarter in lower circulated grades is largely dependent on the prevailing price of silver. Sales reported on eBay from May to July 2024 show a typical sale price of about $8 for low-grade coins – about $5 of that is tied up in the value of silver.

Certified market: Through 2006, PCGS reported five Full Heads examples in MS67 and NGC reported eight. The Full Heads population has increased at a gradual rate since then, with PCGS reporting 11 with three at MS67+ as of July 23, 2024, and NGC listing 18 at the 67 level with none finer. Two of the three PCGS MS67+FH coins are notable upgrades: the Pogue example (previously NGC MS67FH) and the Just Having Fun coin (previously PCGS MS67FH).

Top Population: PCGS MS67+FH (3, 7/2024), NGC MS67FH (18, 7/2024), and CAC MS67FH (6:0 stickered:graded, 7/2024).

PCGS MS67+FH CAC #38866701: As NGC MS67FH #195171-001. Heritage Auctions, September 9, 2004, Lot 6464 – $7,187.50. As PCGS MS67+FH CAC. “The Malibu Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Bowers and Merena, November 4, 2010, Lot 1780 – $25,875. Crossed to PCGS, where the coin upgraded by one-half point . First PCGS MS67+FH. As PCGS MS67+FH CAC #38866701. “The D. Brent Pogue Collection, Part VII,” Stack’s Bowers, March 20, 2020, Lot 7178 – $66,000. Rose, orange, green, and gold iridescent toning. PQ coin. Pogue novelty insert.

Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2024 – $4,320. NGC MS67FH #6823843-009: Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2023, Lot 3300 – $8,700. Streaks of gold toning.

Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2023, Lot 3300 – $8,700. Streaks of gold toning. PCGS MS67FH #50010186: “The James Swan Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters. The #1 PCGS Major Varieties Registry Set of Full Head Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2017, Lot 4126 – $6,756.25. Pewter hue. Tick on right knee.

“The James Swan Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters. The #1 PCGS Major Varieties Registry Set of Full Head Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2017, Lot 4126 – $6,756.25. Pewter hue. Tick on right knee. PCGS MS67FH CAC #24097872: “The North Shore Registry Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, February 3, 2012, Lot 4054 – $14,950. North Shore on insert. Gold toning at the date.

“The North Shore Registry Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, February 3, 2012, Lot 4054 – $14,950. North Shore on insert. Gold toning at the date. PCGS MS67FH #50041364: Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2010, Lot 4118 – $4,025; Heritage Auctions, January 30, 2011, Lot 20130 – $3,881.25; Heritage Auctions, October 14, 2011, Lot 3970 – $4,312.50. Dusting of blue and rust-colored toning on the right side of the obverse. Rust-colored toning around UNITED STATES.

Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2010, Lot 4118 – $4,025; Heritage Auctions, January 30, 2011, Lot 20130 – $3,881.25; Heritage Auctions, October 14, 2011, Lot 3970 – $4,312.50. Dusting of blue and rust-colored toning on the right side of the obverse. Rust-colored toning around UNITED STATES. NGC MS67FH #3124288-001: Heritage Auctions, October 23, 2008, Lot 782 – $4,168.75. Wispy rose toning over brilliant surfaces.

Heritage Auctions, October 23, 2008, Lot 782 – $4,168.75. Wispy rose toning over brilliant surfaces. NGC MS67FH #448213-008: “The David L. Goodwin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 27, 2006, Lot 1688 – $6,900; “The Encinitas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2007, Lot 597 – $4,312.50; “The Scott Rudolph Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2009, Lot 2711 – $3,220. Brilliant.

“The David L. Goodwin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 27, 2006, Lot 1688 – $6,900; “The Encinitas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2007, Lot 597 – $4,312.50; “The Scott Rudolph Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2009, Lot 2711 – $3,220. Brilliant. NGC MS67FH #1868987-001: Heritage Auctions, November 28, 2006, Lot 13342 – $4,950; “The Hoffy Collection, NGC’s #3 Registry Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2008, Lot 1305 – $4,025. NGC Pop 9 when offered.

Heritage Auctions, November 28, 2006, Lot 13342 – $4,950; “The Hoffy Collection, NGC’s #3 Registry Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2008, Lot 1305 – $4,025. NGC Pop 9 when offered. NGC MS67FH #1741659-007: Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2004, Lot 6069 – $4,830; Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2006, Lot 5211 – $5,175; Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2007, Lot 1010 – $5,175. NGC Pop 4 when offered. Two ticks on the eagle’s right wing.

Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2004, Lot 6069 – $4,830; Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2006, Lot 5211 – $5,175; Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2007, Lot 1010 – $5,175. NGC Pop 4 when offered. Two ticks on the eagle’s right wing. NGC MS67FH #917638-006: Heritage Auctions, February 12, 2000, Lot 117 – $4,025. Gold and grey patina. NGC and PCGS combined pop 5 at MS67FH when offered.

Heritage Auctions, February 12, 2000, Lot 117 – $4,025. Gold and grey patina. NGC and PCGS combined pop 5 at MS67FH when offered. PCGS MS67FH: “‘East Coast Collector,’ The Finest Known Set of Standing Liberty Quarters,” Heritage Auctions January 6, 2000, Lot 6722 – $4,600. Light yellow wispy toning. Darker areas on hair, chest plate, and shield.

Design

Obverse:

Lady Liberty stands in the opening of a wall or parapet, her right leg resting on the base and her left foot raised as if she is walking forward. Her long flowing gown, draped loosely and wrapped around her right arm, falls off the shoulders to reveal a chain mail armor vest. Her left arm holds a circular shield as if in a defensive posture; the shield displays the Union shield and several concentric rings, including a circle of raised dots or rivets near the edge. Liberty’s right arm is extended outward, resting on a portion of the wall, and her hand holds an olive branch. More loose drapery covers the bottom part of the shield, extends across the front of Liberty, and ends beneath the arm on the top of the wall.

The word LIBERTY arcs across the top of the coin, the “L” partially covered by the olive branch and “B” and “E” separated by Liberty’s head. Both wall sections display a rectangular panel of horizontal stripes, with IN GOD at the top of the left wall and WE TRVST similarly located on the right wall. Thirteen five-pointed stars form two columns along the wall edges next to the opening: seven to the left and six to the right (the top left star follows the “D” in GOD). The step upon which Liberty stands displays the date in raised numerals. The designer’s initial M is to the right of the bottom star in the right column. Inside the flat rim is a concentric ornamental ring consisting of two raised angular dots alternating with a short raised bar; the ring is broken by the step that displays the date 1929.

Reverse:

The center of the reverse shows an eagle in flight, headed to the right, wings outstretched and raised. Inside the flat rim is a concentric ring of UNITED STATES at the top and QUARTER DOLLAR at the bottom, with five five-pointed stars separating UNITED and QUARTER on the left and five five-pointed stars separating STATES and DOLLAR on the right. Three additional five-pointed stars are below the eagle, above QUARTER DOLLAR. OF AMERICA, in two lines and of smaller-sized letters, lies below UNITED STATES; below that text in even smaller letters is the motto E PLVRIBVS VNVM on two lines.

Edge:

The edge of the 1929 Standing Liberty Quarter is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1929 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (25 Cents USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 11,140,000 Alloy: .900 silver and .100 copper Weight: 6.25 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Hermon A. MacNeil REV Designer: Hermon A. MacNeil Quality: Business Strike

* * *