What Not Online Auctions

HomeNumismatic TermsE Pluribus Unum : What Does it Mean & Why Do We...

E Pluribus Unum : What Does it Mean & Why Do We Use It

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
E Pluribus Unum as it appears on the back of a $1 bill.
E Pluribus Unum as it appears on the back of a $1 bill.

Latin for “Out of Many, One”. A phrase that appears on the Great Seal of the United States and served as the de facto motto of the United States until “In God We Trust” was passed into law as the official motto of the United States in 1956 (H.J. Resolution 396). One of the sayings found in the British periodical Gentleman’s Magazine, with which, according to Michael Hodder, several founding fathers were probably familiar. It was a paraphrase of the Roman poet Virgil, from his Eclogues, concerning the work of bees.

Q. David Bowers writes that the first coin to feature “E Pluribus Unum” was struck in New Jersey in 1786. A variant of the motto, UNUM E PLURIBUS, appears on several 1791/1792 Washington private patterns struck before the establishment of the United States Mint. The first U.S. coin to feature the motto was the 1795 half eagle, which featured the Seal of the United States on its reverse (and therefore also E Pluribus Unum). Silver coinage followed suit by adding the motto in 1798.

The motto was dropped from gold coins in 1834 and silver coins in 1837, as Mint Directors Samuel Moore and Robert Maskell Patterson thought it redundant. The motto’s return to U.S. coinage was mandated by the Act of February 12, 1873.

During its absence, the motto appeared on private tokens (such as a number of burlesque knock-offs of the large cent) that appeared as Hard Times tokens in 1837. After its restoration to our national coinage, the motto remains inscribed on coins to this day.

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis & insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Charlotte Gold Coins – A Beginner’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

Bullion Sharks Gold

NGCX Holders and Grading

L and C Gold

Mid America Ancient Coins

L & C Coins New Coins

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.