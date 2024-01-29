What Not Online Auctions

Great Seal of the United States of America : What Does it Mean?

The back of the $1 bill features an image of the Great Seal of the United States.
The First Seal of the United States, dated 1776, features an unfinished pyramid. The “All-Seeing Eye” peers out from a pyramid above it. The Latin motto ANNUIT COEPTIS, meaning “He [God] Approved of the Beginning”, wraps around the top of the circular seal. At the bottom, a ribbon that reads NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM (“A New Order of the Ages”). At the base of the pyramid is the date MDCCLXXVI (1776) in Roman numerals.

The Second Seal, dated 1782 (adopted in June 1782), features the heraldic eagle with wings and legs spread, the federal shield at its breast. Olive branches in his dexter claw and 13 arrows in his sinister claw. The eagle holds a ribbon inscribed E PLURIBUS UNUM (“Out of Many, One”) in its beak. A glory of 13 stars is situated above the eagle’s head.

Robert Scot, future Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, is responsible for the design of the Great Seal of the United States of America. Future Mint Director Elias Boudinot served on a three-man committee charged with finishing the design.

