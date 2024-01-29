Padre Junipero Serra 250th Anniversary Medal (1963) : A Collector’s Guide

Authorized by an Act of Congress and designed by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Frank Gasparro, the Padre Junipero Serra 250th Anniversary Medal was struck to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Franciscan monk and Catholic saint’s birth. The medal was sold through the Old Mission at Santa Barbara, California. This piece is often collected for its religious-theme, its commemoration of California history, its connection to the United States Mint and Frank Gasparro. It was struck at the Philadelphia Mint and measures 1 5/16” in diameter.

Design and Release Details of the Padre Junipero Serra 250th Anniversary Medal

Obverse: A full figure portrait of Serra holding a cross aloft. Inscription at top reads: PADRE JUNIPERO SERRA, O.E.M. Inscription in the middle reads: APOSTLE OF CALIFORNIA (left of portrait) 250th ANNIVERSARY OF BIRTH (right of portrait). Dual date 1713 1963. A Spanish ship is depicted in the distance on the left side.

Reverse: A depiction of the state of California with various Spanish missions depicted along the coast. A large cross is drawn to the right of the state. Inscription reads: ALWAYS TO GO FORWARD AND NEVER TO TURN BACK – CALIFORNIA. Next to the cross is a facsimile of Serra’s signature.

Mintage: 25 in platinum, 10,000 in silver, 2,000 in bronze.

Issue Price: $500 for platinum, $20 for silver, $10 for bronze.

