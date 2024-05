By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

(n.)

In heraldry, a mullet refers to a star with straight rays, such as the star used on the American flag. While different heraldic systems have different definitions, a mullet can be assumed to have five points unless otherwise specified. Early 20th-century coin promoter and American Numismatic Association (ANA) President Farran Zerbe lobbied the United States Mint to use only the mullet to represent stars on U.S. coin designs.

