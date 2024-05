By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

(adj.)

Choice Proof is a term used to describe an unimpaired Proof coin that is not of Gem quality. Technically, a Choice Proof is a Proof coin graded Proof 63 (PF63/PR63), which the major grading services define as a coin with a middling or slightly weak strike that harbors moderate marks or hairlines.

