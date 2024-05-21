ANA’s Reading Room Magazine Now Available to Nonmembers

Beginning in May, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) opened its Reading Room online magazine to the public. Introduced in November 2023, this virtual publication has emerged as a veritable treasure trove, presenting weekly news stories, exclusive op-eds, captivating columns, and features covering various collecting topics for collectors from all walks of life. The offering includes convenient audio files for on-the-go listening and early access sneak peeks from the Association’s esteemed publication, The Numismatist.

Over the course of the past seven months, the Reading Room has welcomed nearly 18,000 visitors. While the site’s news stories have been publicly accessible since the launch, the Reading Room Exclusives, audio files, and monthly columns and features have been reserved solely for ANA members. Responding to overwhelming demand and reaffirming the ANA’s unwavering commitment to spreading numismatic knowledge, these restrictions have been removed from the site, extending access to all.

“Since its inception, the Reading Room has served as a vibrant center of activity,” remarks Caleb Noel, Editor-in-Chief of the ANA. “To date, my team and I have diligently curated nearly 200 articles, audio gems, and riveting news stories, all aimed at engaging and informing our audience. We are thrilled to broaden our reach, ensuring that this wealth of content is available to collectors everywhere. This decision underscores our dedication to democratizing collecting, making it accessible and captivating for individuals at all levels of familiarity with the hobby.”

To explore the ANA’s Reading Room magazine, visit readingroom.money.org.

* * *