Rare Hansen Collection Shield Nickels in DLRC Red Carpet Auction

Ending its four-week run, Red Carpet Rarities Auction 16 closes on Thursday, June 6. Featuring 50 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection, highlights include a rare early Proof 1867 Shield Nickel With Rays PCGS/CAC PR65+CAM; a Gem 1879 Shield Nickel PCGS/CAC MS66+; a scarce 1880 Shield Nickel PCGS MS65; a near-finest 1883-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coin PCGS/CAC MS62+; a rare 1885-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle PCGS MS62; and a scarce 1922-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle PCGS MS65.

Not Just Shield Nickels and Liberty Head $20s at Auction

The weekly Sunday Auction for May 26 from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is also open and features over 525 lots – including more than 225 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced items.

Counted among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved highlights in the sale is a low-mintage 1869 Three-Cent Silver PCGS/CAC MS66; a rare Full Head overdate 1918/7-S Standing Liberty Quarter PCGS/CAC MS62FH; a tied-for-finest-known Full Bell Line 1951-S Franklin Half Dollar PCGS/CAC MS67+FBL; a Cameo Gem 1881 Trade Dollar NGC/CAC PR66CAM; a scarce Charlotte Mint 1860-C Liberty Head Half Eagle PCGS AU58; and a hard-to-find Carson City Mint 1875-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coin PCGS MS61.

Be sure to bid before the auction closes on Sunday, May 26.

Ready to Sell Your Collection?

Like the rare Shield Nickels and other classic and modern U.S. coins offered in the DLRC auctions above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

