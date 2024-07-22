Nobel Prize Awarded to German Virologist Harald zur Hausen in 2008 in Heritage ANA World & Ancient Coin Auction

A 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded in 2008 to virologist Harald zur Hausen, will be among the top attractions in the Heritage ANA World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction August 15-17.

Dr. zur Hausen received the award for his research that led to the isolation of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA from cervical cancer cells.

The auction also features a trio of notable collections, including the James D. Wolfensohn Collection of Australian Sovereigns, a 262-lot assemblage that is one of the finest troves of Australian gold ever assembled.

Among the top lots from the collection is a stunning George V gold Sovereign 1920-S MS63 PCGS, which is one of the rarest circulation-strike sovereigns from anywhere in the British Commonwealth, and the rarest from Australia. This date and mint pairing is so rare that it has earned the title of “King of Australia’s Sovereigns” and was hailed in the Quartermaster catalog as “Australia’s rarest circulating Sovereign.”

Also from the Wolfensohn Collection is an exceptionally rare South Australia. British Colony gold “Adelaide” Pound 1852 AU55 PCGS. The Type 1 Adelaide Pound is the scarcer of the two reverse types, with most surviving examples being of the crenulated variety–a design element introduced to new dies after the noted obverse die crack. This alteration occurred early in the production of these emergency Adelaide Assay Office issues, explaining the large disparity in surviving specimens. Of the total recorded montage of 24,648, it is estimated that fewer than 50 were produced with the Type 1 reverse die — a total that also is reflected in the current certified populations, in which Type 2 outnumbers Type 1 with a ratio of 10-to-1. At PCGS, only three Type 1B “coarse reeding” examples, like the one offered here, are reported, compared to six Type 1A “fine reeding” pieces.

Another prominent collection in the auction is the Carpathian Collection of Romanian Coins, which is one of the finest troves of coins from the European nation ever assembled.

Among the highlights in the collection is a Carol I gold Specimen Pattern 20 Lei 1868 SP63 Deep Cameo PCGS, a choice rarity in the series, one of the most celebrated in all of Romanian numismatics and the finest piece known at either major grading service. A lesser example sold at Heritage’s NYCINC auction in January for $336,000. Only 100 were minted, but it is believed that far fewer survive today, with those in major collections and museums typically faring as “circulated”. The example offered in this auction is believed to be the finest known example.

Also from the collection comes a Carol II gold “Angel over Arms” 100 Lei 1939 UNC Details (Rim Filing, Cleaned) NGC. Struck in celebration of the centennial of the birth of Carol I, this magnificent coin is a behemoth within the greater Romanian series and one that is pursued eagerly regardless of conditional assignment, because so few are ever available. It can be found more frequently as a Pattern, but this auction marks just the second time Heritage has offered an example in gold — the first being the Paramount specimen in 2021. Despite sharing a mintage with its “large arms” counterpart, examples of the “angel over arms” type appear at auction almost half as often. The example offered here is one of just three certified by NGC.

A third prominent collection in the auction is the Otoh Collection of Physical Cryptocurrency, Part II. Heritage Auctions made numismatic collectibles history in November when The Otoh Collection of Physical Cryptocurrency, Part I Platinum Session Signature Auction totaled $7,198,200. The Otoh — or “On The Other Hand” — Collection, named after the online handle of the consignor, is the most significant offering of physical cryptocurrency ever brought to auction. Currency, whether coins or paper, historically has been a tactile entity, something that can be touched, held, and carried and then exchanged for goods and services. However, the value of digital currencies is dematerialized into units of coded data, or “bits”. Bitcoin, which was founded by an anonymous person or persons in 2009, enjoys preeminent stature among digital currencies.

“Otoh is one of the early adopters of physical Bitcoin,” says Cris Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of Internationa Numismatics at Heritage Auctions. “His thoughtful approach and analysis of cryptocurrency trends is reflected in this extraordinary collection.”

The auction also includes an exceptional array of British coins, including the finest Anne gold 5 Guineas 1709 MS61 PCGS graded by PCGS. It is among the scarcest post-union issues to locate at auction, especially at this advanced tier of preservation. The example offered in this is just the fourth to come through Heritage Auctions; the best of the first three an AU58+ that brought $132,000 at Heritage’s ANA auction last year. Any Mint State offering from this series, like the offered example, is a conditional outlier and is the finest entry at PCGS, and only two representatives submitted higher to NGC.

Also in play is a George IV gold Proof 5 Pounds 1826 PR63+ Deep Cameo PCGS that is the largest inclusion in George IV’s mid-reign Proof Set. Among the earliest creations by Britain’s most famous engraver, William Wyon, the offered example is the finer of just two offered through Heritage Auctions.

Ancient Coins

The Maximinus I (AD 235-238). AV aureus (21mm, 6.56 gm, 7h). NGC Choice XF★ 5/5 – 3/5, brushed offered in this auction is extremely rare. It is just the fifth example to come to market in the last two decades, and the only one graded by NGC.

An ANTIQUITIES. Roman Imperial. Severus Alexander (AD 222-235). AV aureus (19mm, 11h) in contemporary gold setting and chain. Choice XF holds enormous crossover appeal, with a Severus Alexander aureus pendant with an openwork border of leaf pattern and a ribbed suspension that is attached to a knitted herringbone chain. It is believed that necklaces that contained coins, like this one, were worn to serve as a form of protection with both apotropaic (to ward off evil) and prophylactic (to ward off sickness) purposes, as it established a connection to the emperor, and also was a way to show support for the emperor; since the beginning of the Roman Empire, imperial cults were formed to worship the emperors as gods as a direct result of the deification of Julius Caesar.

A Vespasian (AD 69-79). AV aureus (19mm, 7.40 gm, 6h). NGC MS 5/5 – 2/5, brushed is an extraordinary example of an important coin from the Judaea Capta series, which was created after the Roman Empire’s victory in the Jewish-Roman War to celebrate Rome’s conquest of Judea. Issued under Emperors Vespasian, Titus, and Domitian, these coins served as powerful propaganda tools, reinforcing Rome’s authority and Vespasian’s role in securing peace and stability for the empire.

Another fascinating offering in the auction is a Rare and Complete Aes Signatum Currency Bar that is exceedingly rare; just two other examples are shown in literature — one in a British museum and another in a museum in Naples.

A SICILY. Siculo-Punic. Ca. 264-260 BC. AR 5-shekels or decadrachm (41mm, 37.91 gm, 12h). NGC XF 5/5 – 3/5, Fine Style was struck during the First Punic War with Rome (264-241 BC) and was of the earliest phase, being on the Punic instead of the Attic standard. Jenkins translated the Punic as meaning “in the land,” perhaps a statement by the Carthaginians that they were the rightful occupants of Sicily, instead of the newly arrived Romans.

Images and information about the 2008 Nobel Prize medal and all other lots in the auction can be found at HA.com/3118.

