Gem Doubled Die 1917 Lincoln Cent Offered by David Lawrence

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
Superb Gem 1917 Lincoln Cent. Image: CoinWeek/DLRC
The upcoming October 8 online auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live with over 550 lots – including more than 300 No Reserve and 75 Vault Values.

Among the NGC-, PCGS-, and CAC-certified highlights in the October 8 sale are a scarce variety 1917 Lincoln cent PCGS MS66+ RD (Doubled Die Obverse) ex: D.L. Hansen; an overdate 1802/1 $1 PCGS AU53 (Wide Date); an original slider 1807 $2.50 PCGS/CAC AU58; a Gem 1878 $3 PCGS/CAC MS65+; a scarce 1804 $5 PCGS AU50 (Small 8, OGH); and a conditional rarity 1911-D $20 PCGS MS67.

Bidding on the auction will close on Sunday, October 8.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the Red Gem 1917 Doubled Die Lincoln cent from the D.L. Hansen Collection and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

New CAC Grading to Launch Full Service October 2

