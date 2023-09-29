New CAC Grading to Launch Full Service October 2

Since the middle of June this year, CAC Grading, LLC has been operating under a “trial period” of its coin grading and authentication services. Now the company is ready to offer its complete package of services to the public on October 2.

“We started a low-key launch to make sure everything from logistics to hardware and holders, and personnel were all in proper sync, and a few adjustments were successfully made where needed. We’ve certified nearly 50,000 coins in that time and will now begin accepting submissions from all existing CAC collectors and dealers,” said CAC Founder John Albanese.

Certified Acceptance Corporation (or CAC) was founded by Albanese in 2007, alongside several other numismatists. Instead of grading coins directly, the then-new third-party grading service certified whether coins that had already been graded and encapsulated by other major companies were strong for the grade they had received or not. Coins that met or exceeded the standards established by CAC receive either green or gold holographic stickers; coins with these stickers tend to perform at a premium on the secondary market.

“We already have about 3,000 members, and the acceptance of CAC-graded coins in the marketplace during the soft launch has been quite positive. Dealers are telling me about brisk sales and the coins bringing premium prices. We were also recently informed by eBay that CAC-certified coins can now be listed for sale on that platform,” said Albanese. “Out of all the coins submitted to CAC over the years, less than half received the honorable CAC sticker. As a result, the CAC sticker serves as an unmistakable means of identifying premium coins for the grade.”

CAC Grading LLC was founded in 2022, utilizing the expertise of around 150 notable current industry figures.

“Our commitment is to apply the same stringent standards with an unparalleled level of expertise to every submitted coin,” said Albanese.

If you would like more information about CAC Grading, please visit www.CACgrading.com. You can also call them at 888-537-3798 or write to [email protected].

