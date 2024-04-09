CAC Grading Announces CAC Grading Club – Direct Submissions for Members

By CAC Grading ……



John Albanese, CEO and Co-founder of CAC Grading (CAC) announces the opening of the CAC Grading Club (the “Club”) and a Crossover Special to celebrate the occasion.

The Club is a way for collectors to become a CAC member immediately! Collectors on our waiting list and new collectors alike can submit their coins for grading services today by joining the Club.

“Ultimately, we started this business to do right by the hobby’s collectors,” said Albanese. “We have had collectors on a waiting list for a while but believe it is only right to admit them as submitters as soon as we can. The Grading Club is our way of working toward that goal.”

The Club, in addition to providing direct submission privileges to grading services in Virginia Beach, provides the collector with $50 of grading credits and a subscription to the CAC Market Review magazine. The annual cost is $99.

What’s more? “To show our new Club members how much they mean to us, we are excited to offer a Crossover Special through May,” stated Ron Drzewucki, President and Co-founder of CAC Grading.

Now through May 31, CAC will be offering a crossover special where coins that “cross” will be charged at the applicable service tier price, but any coins that don’t cross will only be charged a fee of $10 each. The special applies to all coins that CAC accepts for grading, both vintage and modern, valued up to $125,000; this covers Economy through Walkthrough Classic tiers as well as Express and Walkthrough Modern tiers. There are no unique submission forms, minimum quantities, or coupon codes needed to take advantage of the special.

CAC is committed to the highest level of excellence in coin grading and expects to show that to the collecting public with the Club and associated crossover special. If you have any questions about joining the Club, visit cacgrading.com/club or contact CAC’s customer care team at:

CAC Grading, LLC

[email protected]

1716 Corporate Landing Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

(757) 800-1750

