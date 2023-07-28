CAC Grading’s First 20 Coins – Essay Contest Winners

For more than a decade, Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) has focused on verifying premium quality coins, with the end consumer always at the forefront. With the opening of CAC Grading, we look to continue that heritage. As we have stated before, the first 10 coins to be encapsulated would be the winners of our contest. Each contestant submitted an essay by early May describing why they value a coin in their possession. This value may be sentimental, monetary, based on provenance, or any other factor.

Due to an overwhelming number of entries, it became clear that more than 10 winners should be chosen. Therefore, we have decided to encapsulate the coins of the top 20.

Here we are a month later and we could not be more excited to unveil the winners!

About CAC Grading

In 2023, more than 150 industry leaders generously dedicated their time and efforts to help CAC become an authentication, grading, and encapsulation service.