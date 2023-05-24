Canadian Coins in June 4 Heritage Spotlight Auction

The continued growth of the world and ancient coin market has inspired Heritage Auctions to develop their new multi-consignor, thematic Showcase auctions. These Spotlight Auctions illuminate specific areas of interest within the numismatic community, both here and abroad, presenting a curated selection of world coins for collectors to enjoy.

The next auction in this series is the June 4 Spotlight on Canadian Coins, open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com. The offerings in this auction range from pre-Confederation token issues through Queen Elizabeth II, with particular strength in 20th-century high-grade varieties and pieces with immense eye appeal.

One outstanding Canadian coin offered here is lot 21170, a 1948 George VI Dollar graded MS64 by PCGS. This is an extremely popular issue, and a key date in this iconic series. Silky smooth but breathtakingly lustrous surfaces imbue this selection that is scarcely seen this nice. This untoned near-Gem Mint State treasure would make an excellent cornerstone piece of a wonderful Canadian Dollar collection.

A few of the other outstanding Canadian coins and tokens in this auction include:

