L & C Coins 10% off
What Not Online Auctions
Legend rare Coin Auctions 59
David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeAuctionsWorld Coin Auctions

Canadian Coins in June 4 Heritage Spotlight Auction

By Heritage Auction
Canada 1948 Dollar in Proof. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
Canadian Coins in June 4 Heritage Spotlight Auction: Canada 1948 Dollar in Proof. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.

The continued growth of the world and ancient coin market has inspired Heritage Auctions to develop their new multi-consignor, thematic Showcase auctions. These Spotlight Auctions illuminate specific areas of interest within the numismatic community, both here and abroad, presenting a curated selection of world coins for collectors to enjoy.

The next auction in this series is the June 4 Spotlight on Canadian Coins, open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com. The offerings in this auction range from pre-Confederation token issues through Queen Elizabeth II, with particular strength in 20th-century high-grade varieties and pieces with immense eye appeal.

One outstanding Canadian coin offered here is lot 21170, a 1948 George VI Dollar graded MS64 by PCGS. This is an extremely popular issue, and a key date in this iconic series. Silky smooth but breathtakingly lustrous surfaces imbue this selection that is scarcely seen this nice. This untoned near-Gem Mint State treasure would make an excellent cornerstone piece of a wonderful Canadian Dollar collection.

A few of the other outstanding Canadian coins and tokens in this auction include:

The closing live session is scheduled to begin at 7 PM on Sunday, June 4, but you can bid on the coins in this auction right now at Coins.HA.com.
 

Previous article
Third Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Neptune Glacier
Next article
Key Date Lincolns in David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Professional Coin Grading Service

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Coming Soon ........
About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Sponsors  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  -  Questions & Help

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.